Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction May 9th | MLB Season 2022

The Chicago Cubs continue their West Coast road trip with three games against the San Diego Padres. The Cubs just finished a three-game set where they were swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers, and after this series, they will have three with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for the Padres, they just took three games in a four-game set against the Miami Marlins. After that performance, they are now a game-and-a-half behind Los Angeles in the National League West.

"NL West is by far baseball’s best division. Not even close. Every team is .500 or better." - @ Jon Heyman

Starting today for San Diego will be lefty Mackenzie Gore. Chicago will run out righty, Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks hasn't yet found his stride this season, but Gore is off to a great start, allowing just four runs in 21 innings pitched.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ San Diego Padres

Date & Time: Monday, May 9, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: PETCO Park, San Diego, CA

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Betting Odds

Moneyline Over/Under Run in the 1st Cubs +140 Over 7 (+100) Yes (+106) Padres -160 Under 7 (-120) No (-130)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Best Picks

Hendricks has been struggling, and something has to change for this Chicago team. Fifteen hits and three runs were all the Cubs' offense could muster against LA. Chicago will either turn it around today or continue this losing skid. Either way, it makes a run in the first inning a great bet.

A Run To Be Scored in the First Inning (+106)

Even if Hendricks finds his stuff today, he pitches to contact, and when you pitch to contact, you allow more hits than most, making his hit prop a good bet today.

Kyle Hendricks to Allow Over 5.5 Hits (-112)

MacKenzie Gore averages over one strikeout an inning, and he usually pitches five innings. Gore's prop is perfectly placed at five-and-a-half. Given the woes of the Cubs offense, it's still a smart bet.

MacKenzie Gore Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-160)

Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres Prediction

The Cubs are on a five-game losing skid, and eventually, that has to end, but it likely won't end against Mackenzie Gore. This will likely be a low-scoring affair that will end with the Cubs' sixth loss in a row.

Padres (-160) & Under 7 Runs (-120)

