Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Prediction & Match Preview - May 7th | MLB Season 2022

The Chicago White Sox travel to Fenway Park on Friday to begin a three-game set versus the Boston Red Sox. Their afternoon matchup on Saturday, May 7, will be must-watch baseball as both teams are desperate to climb in the standings. Right-hander Nick Pivetta will take the mound for the home squad, and the veteran Dallas Keuchel will oppose him for the White Sox.

The Boston Red Sox have mightily underperformed this season. They're 10-15 at the time of writing and have dropped four series in a row. They even lost two out of three games to the Baltimore Orioles. That one stung for Red Sox fans.

At least they have company in their visitors, the Chicago White Sox, who have also struggled to start the year. Early MLB power rankings placed them as a top-five World Series championship contender. Right now, they're 11-13. At least it's good enough to place them second in the American League Central division. Still, neither the players nor the southside Chicago fanbase can be pleased with the White Sox performance so far. Like the Red Sox, they're desperate to turn things around.

Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox.

Date & Time: Saturday May 7, 2022, 4:10 p.m. EST.

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago White Sox Preview

The Chicago White Sox are lucky to be in baseball's worst division, the American League Central. Were they in any other, they'd be in third place at best, but probably lower. Losing teams, which the White Sox are right now, do not make the playoffs. That's a frightening thought for a squad regarded as one of the league's best during Spring Training. Nobody is sleeping on the White Sox, but they need to change their tune as soon as possible.

One gaping disadvantage has been hindering their success so far. Their ace, Lance Lynn, has been injured since March. The 34-year-old posted a microscopic 1.070 WHIP and a 2.69 ERA. He'll have an immediate impact upon his return, provided his injury hasn't caused any permanent damage.

Key Player - Jose Abreu

Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has been showing signs of heating up.

If the White Sox want to win, Jose Abreu needs to return to his old self. He's a career .289 hitter with 231 home runs and 796 RBIs. He carries a 28.0 WAR over his eight-year career and an .862 OPS. If he can maintain numbers like those over an eight-year stretch, he has the potential to continue it for the next six months. It's just a matter of time.

Barstool Chicago @barstoolchicago Jose Abreu kicks things off with a basket bomb Jose Abreu kicks things off with a basket bomb https://t.co/hUtyalf2lP

"Jose Abreu kicks things off with a basket bomb" - @ Barstool Chicago

Maybe he dislikes playing in the chilly Chicago weather at this time of the year. Maybe he's still adjusting to the MLB's newly-deadened balls. Or maybe he just needs more time. He's hitting just .229 with three home runs so far. If he can turn things around at Fenway Park, the White Sox will be in good shape.

Chicago White Sox Projected Lineup

Staring Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (LHP)

Tim Anderson (R) SS Adam Engel (R) RF Jose Abreu (R) DH Luis Robert (R) CF Yasmani Grandal (S) C AJ Pollock (R) LF Gavin Sheets (L) 1B Leury Garcia (S) 2B Josh Harrison (R) 3B

Boston Red Sox Preview

The Boston Red Sox are second last in the American League East division. We have to grant them a bit of a break, considering their competition is the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, and New York Yankees. But Boston should be able to keep pace with those squads. Their fanbase expects it from them. They won 92 games last season, which was good enough to finish second in the division. They need to whip themselves into shape if they want to even come close to that total again.

The key to success rests in several dormant hitters in their lineup. First baseman Bobby Dalbec hit .240 with 25 home runs last season. He's batting just .141 this season with a meager .441 OPS. Shortstop Trevor Story is another struggling hitter in the order. The brand new All-Star acquisition is batting just .221 this season.

Key Player - Trevor Story

Boston Red Sox SS Trevor Story could finally be finding a groove on his new team.

Here's the good news about Trevor Story: He's recorded four RBIs in his last two games. He hit two doubles in Wednesday's home game against the Los Angeles Angels and came around to score once.

Red Sox @RedSox Trevor Story is having himself a night! Trevor Story is having himself a night! https://t.co/AqjRKwdGUv

"Trevor Story is having himself a night!" - @ Red Sox

Story's starting to look like the combination of speed and power we were used to seeing from the 29-year-old during his time with the Colorado Rockies.

Boston Red Sox Projected Lineup

Starting Pitcher: Nick Pivetta (RHP)

Trevor Story (R) 2B Rafael Devers (L) 3B Xander Bogaerts (R) SS J.D. Martinez (R) DH Enrique Hernandez (R) CF Alex Verdugo (L) LF Christian Vazquez (R) C Bobby Dalbec (R) 1B Christian Arroyo (R) RF

Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox Prediction

This game will belong to the hitters. Rafael Devers will take Dallas Keuchel deep over the Green Monster. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will respond with a bomb of his own and get his team's offense going. Trevor Story will also continue his momentum in this game. We're predicting a double off the Green Monster. That'll boost his team to a late lead, and the Red Sox will win at home 7-6.

Where to follow the Chicago White Sox vs Boston Red Sox

Watch: NESN (Red Sox), NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox), MLB TV.

