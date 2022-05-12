Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Pick, and Prediction - May 12th | 2022 MLB Season

The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees Thursday night as these teams embark on a four-game series. The White Sox have been red-hot, winning seven of their last eight, while the Yankees have been almost perfect over the last several weeks, winning 15 of their last 17.

The White Sox will have Dylan Cease take the mound Thursday, who enters the game sporting a 3-1 record and a 2.38 ERA over six starts. The right-hander has become a staple in Chicago's rotation, and he's been able to build on his success over the last couple of years. The 26-year-old righty led the American League in strikeouts per nine innings last year with a rate of 12.3. This year, he's upped that to 12.4, so he'll look to rack up more punchouts against the Yankees on Thursday. He'll have a challenge facing New York's lineup that ranks fifth in OPS and third in home runs. The White Sox bullpen has allowed an above average amount of base runners this year, so Cease will need to go deep into Thursday's game to cool off the Yankees' bats.

The Yankees will send out Luis Gil on Thursday, who will be making his first start of 2022. Gil has struggled this year in the minors, but he did pitch well in a sample size in 2021. Over his six 2021 starts, he pitched to a 3.07 ERA while striking out 38 batters in 29 1/3 frames. He may have a shorter leash given he's making a spot start, but the Yankees won't have any problem going to their bullpen that leads the MLB in ERA with a 2.38 mark. The White Sox lineup that Gil will face boasts several All-Star hitters, including former MVP Jose Abreu. Abreu hasn't gotten off to a great start, and the White Sox overall are 28th in runs scored.

Chicago has been carried by their dominant pitching staff all year, but they'll need their bats to come to play this series against the 22-8 Yankees.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Chicago White Sox

Date & Time: Thursday, May 12, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees +130 +1.5 (-160) Over 8 (+100) Chicago White Sox -150 -1.5 (+140) Under 8 (-120)

The Yankees and the White Sox are two of the hottest teams in the MLB. After a lackluster 8-13 start, the reigning AL Central champs have climbed back over .500. Both clubs have been having lower-scoring affairs, with the Yankees seeing the total go under in four of their last six while it's gone over in four of Chicago's previous five. Despite this, the over has been hit in five of the last six between these two in Chicago. Interestingly enough, the Yankees have been able to win their last five games against starters with under a 1.15 WHIP, like Cease and his 1.00 WHIP.

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Anthony Rizzo has cooled off a bit after a scorching April, but he can always be counted on in big games and clutch moments. Rizzo has a career .343 average at Guaranteed Rate Field in 18 career games. Expect the Yankees' first baseman to get a base hit in his return to the Windy City.

Pick: Anthony Rizzo Total Bases Over 0.5 (-149)

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees Betting Prediction

The Yankees have been surging and currently have the best record in baseball. They're coming off a two-game mini-series sweep over the Blue Jays, and they've been propelled by clutch hitting and dominant pitching lately. Even though the White Sox have won seven of eight, they've been beating up on struggling teams. Expect this to be a close contest, but ultimately New York should pull out the victory in the series opener.

Prediction: New York Yankees ML (+130) & Over 8 Runs (+100)

