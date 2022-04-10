"Chills every time" - Bryce Harper leads the Philadelphia Phillies to victory, wife Kayla Harper shares match day photo

With Bryce Harper leading them to victory, the Philadelphia Phillies had a great Opening Day with a huge win over the Oakland Athletics at Citizens Bank Park.

Being the supporting wife she is, Kayla Harper, Bryce Harper's wife, was in attendance for the game. Kayla Harper was seen wearing skinny jeans with a white tank top which she layered with the Philadelphia Phillies' red jacket. Kayla wore white sneakers to complete her Opening Day ensemble.

She was seen with Lexi Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto's wife, posing for an Instagram story.

The offensive prowess of the Philadelphia Phillies was on full display in their 9-5 Opening Day victory over the Oakland Athletics. Kyle Schwarber, the new leadoff hitter and slugger, got the game started with a home run. The fourth inning was, perhaps, the most interesting part of the game. Schwarber and Realmuto reached base in the bottom half of the inning before Bryce Harper, the reigning National League MVP, hit an RBI double with men on base, scoring Schwarber and moving Realmuto to third to make it 2-0.

The Oakland A's had runners on second and third with a double and single. The A's got runners on second and third with a double and single before you could blink, and Seth Brown took a poor pitch from Nola and did what he was supposed to do. Brad Hand was brought in after Christian Pache reached on an infield single, ending Familia's day. He received another ground ball, which Stott again muffed, allowing the A's to score another run and close the gap to one. Hand would strike out Jed Lowrie to close the innings, but the defense we all feared was on the show, and the advantage was down to a much more manageable 6-5.

Fortunately for the Phillies, their offense can rapidly recoup runs, which they did in the bottom of the eighth. With one out, Harper would walk, then score on a Castellanos double to make it 7-5. Finally healed, Seranthony Dominguez pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning, pushing the Phillies up for further insurance runs. Jean Segura led up the eighth inning with a double. Then, he came around to score on Stott's first RBI double down the left field line.

Schwarber brought in Stott with an RBI single to make it 9-5. Corey Knebel came in and pitched a perfect ninth inning, giving the Phillies a nerve-wracking but very welcome Opening Day win.

"Chills every time" - Kayla Harper

Why is Bryce Harper expected to lead the Phillies in home runs this season?

Last season, Bryce Harper, the reigning MVP, hit 35 home runs in 141 games, a pace that would have given him 40 in 162. Despite being the only threat in the lineup for most of the season, he achieved all of this, fighting injuries from time to time even while playing and not having a day in the designated hitter role. Harper will almost certainly not stay completely healthy this season, but he will have protection in the lineup and will be allowed to rest now and again, both of which should benefit him.

