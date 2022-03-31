"2022 MLB NFT packs with a new twist" - NFTs featuring Major League players to drop on April 12, likely to feature Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani, and more

Candy Digital, a next-generation digital collectibles firm and the NFT collectibles partner of MLB and Major Baseball League Players, Inc., announced the imminent release of the 2022 Major Baseball League ICON Leadoff Series NFT digital collectibles.

The Leadoff Series is one of the most comprehensive collections of sports memorabilia ever released. Baseball fans may now for the first time collect NFTs of Major Baseball League players who will have their stats updated every day during the season. Candy Digital's pro designers combine Major League Baseball-licensed videos to create digital collectibles for fans. Each NFT includes a multimedia presentation of Major Baseball League players and their on-field highlights. The Leadoff Series will also include eight ultra-rare Candy World Series NFTs, whose utility will be disclosed later, in addition to the players' NFTs.

“Candy’s 2022 MLB ICON Leadoff Series revolutionizes what sports NFTs can be. Along with stunning new digital designs, the introduction of dynamically updated player stats for each ICON NFT gives baseball fans and collectors a new way to track the performance of their favorite players and teams in near real-time,” - Scott Lawin, the CEO of Candy Digital

Major Baseball League NFT Packs drop on April 12, and will feature players like Bryce Harper, Shohei Ohtani, Nolan Arenado, Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso, Wander Franco, Manny Machado, Edwin Diaz, and Dinelson Lamet.

What is the future of MLB NFTs?

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, provide evidence of ownership of a video, photo, audio clip, or other digital capture of a significant moment in Major Baseball League history. The popularity of Major Baseball League NFTs is likely to grow. Those who sell the digital collectibles predict 2022 will be the tipping point. Candy Digital, a New York-based company that handles NFTs for Major League Baseball, has secured a $100 million investment from SoftBank, Peyton Manning, and others. Candy Digital has been so successful that it is now worth $1.5 billion. Because fans have long desired to acquire unique tokens related to their teams — such as an autographed jersey or signed baseball bat — Major Baseball League NFTs are predicted to become famous.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

