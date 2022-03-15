5 Best free-agent acquisitions of the past decade ft. Peyton Manning

The 2022 free agency period has gotten off to a hot start, with free-agent deals such as stud cornerback JC Jackson signing with the L.A. Chargers on a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chargers are giving former Patriots’ CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per source. Chargers are giving former Patriots’ CB JC Jackson a five-year, $82.5 million deal that invoices $40 million guaranteed, per source.

A whole host of franchise-changing free agents have been signed to teams across the NFL in the past decade, from Pro Bowlers to All-Pros and Super Bowl winners. Here are the five best of the past decade:

#5 - Trey Hendrickson to the Cincinnati Bengals, 2021

Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals

Perhaps jumping the gun just one season after his free agency move, but DE Trey Hendrickson's impact on the Cincinnati Bengals defense cannot be underestimated. Hendrickson was signed by the Bengals to a four-year, $60 million contract in 2021 and immediately helped transform the team's fortunes.

Hendrickson joined a unit that finished dead last in sacks with just 17.0 across the entire team in 2020, but he got 14.0 sacks himself in 2021 as the Bengals went all the way to Super Bowl 56, narrowly losing out to the L.A. Rams.

Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals - First Pro Bowl Selection

- 14 sacks (Most by a Bengal since 1976)

- 11 straight games with at least half a sack (Most in team history)



Trey Hendrickson's first season in Cincinnati was one for the ages.

#4. Malcolm Jenkins to the Philadelphia Eagles - 2015

Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles

Strong safety Malcolm Jenkins was let go by the New Orleans Saints in 2014 and moved up to Philly to join the Eagles on a three-year, $16.25 million contract.

After joining the Eagles, he took his game to another level, receiving three Pro Bowl nods (2015, 2017, 2018) and earning a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2015. He was also part of the Philadelphia Eagles side that won Super Bowl 52, defeating the New England Patriots 41-33.

The three best free-agent signings of the past decade

#3 - Stephon Gilmore to the New England Patriots (2017)

Stephon Gilmore with the New England Patriots

The Pats acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore in free agency, signing him on a five-year, $65 million contract after his release from division rival Buffalo Bills in 2017.

A Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in his first season with the Patriots was followed by a victory in the big game against the L.A. Rams, where he intercepted Rams QB Jared Goff to effectively seal the game for New England. However, in 2019, Gilmore took his game to the next level, intercepting a career-high six passes and winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

#2 - Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020)

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After 20 years with the New England Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady entered the free agency portal for the first time in 2020.

In March, he would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year, $50 million deal. Brady would lead the Buccaneers to their first Super Bowl victory in 18 years in his first season in Florida, with a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 55.

Brady would shock the NFL world in 2022 by announcing his decision to return for his 23rd season after initially retiring.

#1 - Peyton Manning to the Denver Broncos (2012)

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos

After being released by the Indianapolis Colts in March 2012, free agent Peyton Manning signed a five-year deal worth $96 million with the Denver Broncos.

In his second season as a Bronco, Manning won his 5th NFL MVP award, passing for a league-record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns. Manning would walk away from the NFL on top, beating the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50.

With the 2022 free agency frenzy only just underway, hundreds of free agents will be looking to leave their mark on their new teams like the players above did.

