Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Injury Reports, Predicted Lineups - April 15th, 2022 | MLB 2022

The Cincinnati Reds will visit the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 15. While many counted the Reds out as a team destined for tanking, the team surprised fans in the first week of the season displaying offensive firepower against the Cleveland Guardians.

They will face the Dodgers, Jackie Robinson's team on the 75th anniversary of his breaking baseball's color barrier. The Dodgers recently swept a two-game series from the Minnesota Twins in dominant fashion, especially from Clayton Kershaw.

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Injury Reports

Cincinnati Reds

Manager David Bell certainly misses ace pitcher Luis Castillo who continutes to work his way back from a shoulder issue. Newly acquired left fielder Tommy Pham hopes to get more clarity on his injured hand in the coming days. The Cincinnati Reds injury report is listed below:

PLAYER GAME STATUS INJURY Luis Castillo Out Shoulder Donovan Solano Out Hamstring Lucas Sims Out Elbow Tommy Pham Doubtful Hand Mike Minor Out Shoulder

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Report

After dealing with public scorn from his decision to pull Clayton Kershaw in the midst of a perfect game, Dave Roberts is grateful for the depth on his roster allowing him to field a competitive roster despite the injuries. The team hopes to be full strength once Dustin May returns from Tommy John rehab. The Dodgers injury report is listed below:

Player Name Status Reason Victor Gonzalez Out Left Elbow Inflimmation Caleb Ferguson Out Tommy John Surgery Dustin May Out Tommy John Surgery Tommy Kahnle Out Tommy John Surgery Danny Duffy Out Left Elbow Injury Jimmy Nelson Out Tommy John Surgery

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Predicted Lineup

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds have been surprisingly potent on offense, especially with catcher Tyler Stephenson being a major source of power in the middle of the lineup. With two homers in his last three games, he is establishing a path to being one of the best offensive catchers in the National League. The Reds will utilize the following lineup:

Jonathan India, 2B Tyler Naquin, RF Tommy Pham, LF Joey Votto, 1B Tyler Stephenson, C Nick Senzel, CF Brandon Drury, 3B Kyle Farmer, SS Jake Fraley, DH

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have hit their stride offensively and their best hitter is arguably in the bottom of the order in Gavin Lux. The second baseman is hitting .429 on the young season and if he can reduce his strikeouts could potentially see a jump to the middle of the order. The Dodgers lineup can be found below:

Mookie Betts, RF Freddie Freeman, 1B Trea Turner, SS Max Muncy, 3B Justin Turner, DH Will Smith, C Cody Bellinger, CF Chris Taylor, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Pitching rotation

Cincinnati Reds

The Reds will turn to Vladimir Guttierez for this matchup. The team hopes that the starter will be able to go a little deeper into this matchup than the 4 1/3 innings he provided against the Braves in his last start. He slots in at the number three slot in the Reds rotation:

Tyler Mahle Reiver Sanmartin Vladimir Guttierez Hunter Greene

Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin will take the mound for the Dodgers. In his young career, Gonsolin has provided a stabilizing presence for the club, producing a 2.85 ERA in around 150 career innings. The Dodgers have the following pitching rotation:

Walker Buehler Julio Urias Clayton Kershaw Tony Gonsolin Andrew Heaney

The Dodgers expect to use their recent rout of the Twins to springboard into this matchup with Cincinnati and gain real momentum toward returning to the playoffs. Do the Reds have enough grit and resiliency to slow them down?

