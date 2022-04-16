Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds will look to gain some traction against the Los Angeles Dodgers as they head into the third game of this four-game series, down 2-0.

The Reds will run Hunter Greene onto the mound as they are still in search of their third win of the season. An inconsistent Julio Uriaus will start for the Dodgers as they look to win the series in this match itself.

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Saturday, April 16, 4:10 PM EDT

Venue: Dodger's Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Once again, the Dodgers find themselves as the leader in their division, being the picture-perfect example of consistency.

No one in their lineup is standing out but everyone is just doing their job, playing small-ball. They've scored 31 runs this season, and only eight of those runs have come off the longball.

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under Cincinnati +190 +1.5 (+100) Over 8.5 (-115) Los Angeles -220 -1.5 (-120) Under 8.5 (-105)

With so few stats to go off of, it can be hard to bet this early in the season. Urias had a terrible first outing, but he certainly is not going to pitch like that all season. In a game like this, the runline should be avoided.

However, the over is something bettors should consider. The over is 4-0 in Urias' last four starts, and it is 6-2 in their last eight matchups.

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Best Pick

Hunter Greene also had a rough first outing, but things are not likely to be any better for him pitching against the Dodgers. Betting on Greene to have a poor performance is a great move today.

Greene Earned Runs Over 2.5 (-160)

Green Hits Allowed Over 4.5 (-145)

While one of these pitchers will improve from their last performance, it's unlikely both will. It's just a matter of who. For that reason, a run to be scored in the first inning is a great bet.

Over .5 Runs in the first inning (-108).

Cincinnati Reds vs Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction

Cincinnati fans are certainly hoping for things to turn around for the Reds, but it doesn't seem that Greene is the man for that job.

Urias has his weaknesses, but it's unlikely Cincinnati will be available to exploit them. The runline should still be avoided, but the over is a great bet.

Over 8.5 Runs (-118)

