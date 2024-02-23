Cody Bellinger's fiancee Chase Carter shares heartwarming moment with Dodgers star Walker Buehler's daughter

LA Dodgers ace Walker Buehler and his wife, Mckenzie Marcinek, became parents to a daughter in the first week of February. They named her Finley Wren Buehler, who weighed 7 lbs. 2 oz. at the time of birth.

The couple shared the news on Instagram while also hinting at what they have in mind for her future.

"Finley Wren Buehler has arrived! 7 lbs 2 oz and healthy as can be! Miss America 2045 in our sights! Training starts now!!" Buehler wrote in the caption.

Recently, Cody Bellinger's fiancee, Chase Carter, shared a heartwarming picture with Buehler's daughter. She held Finley Wren Buehler in her arms.

"Sweet girl Finley, I love you," she wrote in the story.

Chase Carter holding Walker Buehler's daughter

Cody Bellinger and Wlaker Buehler bonded well while sporting Dodgers jersey. Bellinger was non tendered by the club after the 2022 season and went on to sign with Chicago Cubs for the 2023 season.

Bellinger is now a free agent and looking for potential suitors ahead of the 2024 season.

Dave Roberts doesn't want to rush Walker Buehler's return

Walker Buehler missed the entirety of the 2023 season for recovery after Tommy John surgery. He was close to returning in the postseason, but a setback put paid to his hopes.

“We were kind of at the end of it,” Buehler said, referring to how close he was to getting back on the mound last year. "I just wasn’t bouncing back great."

Recently, manager Dave Roberts said that it's too early to talk about Buehler's return and added that they don't have a timetable yet.

“I don’t want to put pressure on the training staff or Walker,” Roberts said.

“When he gets into the regular routine of facing hitters, extending (his outings), getting some length, then I think it will be more clear to project. But, right now, I don’t even know time to return.”

Walker Buehler. himself, is not in a hurry to return to the mound. He intends to come back at the right time after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery (his first was in 2015).

“We’ve just left ourselves a lot of leeway to build up however I need to,” Buehler said.

“I’ve got plenty of time. … I just need to get to a spot where I’m not hampering our team from an innings perspective, to be on the roster and be part of the rotation.”

The Dodgers have big plan this year after an historic offseason, and Buehler's availability down the stretch would be of paramount importance.

