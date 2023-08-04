Cole Hamels Career Earnings: Retiring Padres pitcher's Net worth explored

Over the course of his 14 seasons playing in MLB, Cole Hamels treated fans to some pretty special moment. On Aug. 4, the 39-year-old announced that he would be retiring from pro baseball.

A 17th overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2002, it did not take long for the California native to make a big impression on his new team. After signing a $2 million signing bonus, Hamels got to work.

After a mediocre 2006 season, Hamels posted a 15-5 record alongside a 3.39 ERA in 1.81 innings of work to gain his first All-Star appearance in 2007. The then-23-year-old also finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting that season.

Prior to the 2009 season, Hamels inked a three-year, $20 million deal with the Phillies. His four earned runs in 13 innings won him the World Series MVP a year earlier, as his team strode to victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, likely impacting his team's decision to extend him.

In 2012, Cole Hamels registered a career-best 2.79 ERA, and finished fifth in NL Cy Young Award voting. In July of that year, he was extended by the Phillies, inking a massive six-year contract worth $144 million. On July 25, 2012, Hamels no-hit the Chicago Cubs just six days before being traded to the Texas Rangers, making him the first ever pitcher to toss a no-no in his final start before being traded.

After three and a half solid seasons with Texas, including another All-Star distinction in 2016, Hamels was traded to the Chicago Cubs in 2018. The following year, the then-35-year-old Hamels went 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA.

In December 2019, Hamels signed a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves, however, he was only able to pitch 3 1/3 innings all season on account of a shoulder injury. In 2023, he signed with the Padres, but has yet to play a game.

Across his 14 years playing for four different teams, Hamels has amassed an estimated career earnings value of about $204 million. He was a notional member of the San Diego Padres organization when he announced his retirement.

Cole Hamels gave it all he had throughout his career

While Hamels is now an injury-plagued vestige of a past era, he certainly had himself a career. His career ERA of 3.43, WHIP of 1.18 and 2560 prove his dominance. It may be over for Hamels, but we can speak for fans across the league when we thank him for his illustrious time in the show