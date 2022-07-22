Cole Tucker's girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens leaves fans swooning over scintillating beach dance

Vanessa Hudgens, girlfriend of Cole Tucker, professional baseball player for the Triple-A Reno Aces, is having the time of her life on a bachelorette trip. The 33-year-old "High School Musical" actress danced on a beach in Mexico, where she is celebrating bride-to-be Sarah Hyland. Hyland is engaged to actor Wells Adams.

Hudgens dropped a video of herself dancing on the beach wearing the loveliest vacation attire. She wore a breezy jumpsuit and put her hair into a ponytail adorned with a pink flower. She also wore a pair of sunglasses and a gold chain necklace to complete the outfit. In the video, Hudgens dances to “Exotica” by Martin Denny.

“Summer mood” – Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens also posted a series of pictures from the same day. In one of the pictures, she’s seen posing while enjoying the beautiful sunset.

“Sun girl” – Vanessa Hudgens

In another picture, Hudgens unleashed her inner wanderlust and sipped wine while enjoying the breeze.

“Taste taste lemme get a taste.” – Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens is vacationing with her BFFs including Hyland, Kim Daugherty, Davida Williams, and Ashley Newbrough.

Hudgens also shared some photos on Instagram from a Barbie-themed night. The pictures showed Hudgens in front of a bush covered with pink flowers that perfectly complemented her minidress and flower crown.

“She said Barbie night” – Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens' cute pictures caught Cole Tucker’s attention. He playfully slid into her comment section and wrote, “Yeah she did.”

Vanessa Hudgens supports boyfriend Cole Tucker after trade and demotion

Pittsburgh Pirates Photo Day

Cole Tucker formerly played shortstop and outfield for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was released due to poor performance and was picked up by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is currently playing for their Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces, in Nevada. Vanessa Hudgens has faithfully cheered her boyfriend on throughout the transition.

Hudgens' Instagram account often features Tucker. She recently put up a birthday post for him on Instagram on July 3 with a series of cute photos.

“Who’s a big birthday boy?! @cotuck is 😍🥳🥰 I hope you don’t mind that I put down in words… how about wonderful life is now your in the world. DAMNIT 😉🤟🏽🥂💋 Happy birthday baby” – Vanessa Hudgens

Cole Tucker also posted an adorable picture featuring Hudgens on Valentine’s Day.

“Happy V Day” – Cole Tucker

Tucker and Hudgens made their relationship official on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The couple posted a picture together kissing each other.

“It’s you, it’s me, it’s us. @cotuck”- Vanessa Hudgens

On the work front, Hudgens recently co-hosted the Met Gala in Manhattan.

