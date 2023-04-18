Corbin Burnes Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for disgruntled Milwaukee Brewers ace

Corbin Burnes has emerged as one of the top pitchers in the MLB in recent years. Since bursting onto the scene in 2020 with the Milwaukee Brewers, Burnes has quickly become one of best starting pitchers in the Majors, winning the National League Cy Young Award in 2021.

The Our #1 starting pitcher on the #Top10RIghtNow is… Corbin Burnes!The @Brewers ace followed his 2021 Cy Young campaign with another strong season, finishing as one of three starters to post 200+ IP and a WHIP under 1.00. Our #1 starting pitcher on the #Top10RIghtNow is… Corbin Burnes!The @Brewers ace followed his 2021 Cy Young campaign with another strong season, finishing as one of three starters to post 200+ IP and a WHIP under 1.00. https://t.co/kX0VunBpJj

However, it seems that the Milwaukee Brewers may look to move on from their superstar pitcher, as he is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2024 season. While he is eligible for arbitration again at the end of the year, the Brewers may look to move him sooner rather than later.

After Burnes suffered a chest injury against the Seattle Mariners on Monday, potential buyers may be hesitant until a clear diagnosis is given. While the injury could reduce the number of buyers, he will certainly draw interest across the league.

If the Brewers elect to move on from Burnes, here are three potential landing spots for the superstar pitcher.

Corbin Burnes to the Los Angeles Dodgers seems the most likely

Many fans and analysts feel that Burnes may find himself in Los Angeles Dodgers blue before the end of the season. One of the most successful teams in the MLB, the Dodgers seemingly have a neverending supply of young prospects that they could move in a trade.

As the longtime conductor of the “Dodgers please trade for Corbin Burnes” train, this is definitely a positive development. The Brewers have to trade Burnes sooner rather than later. Injuries happen and you can never have enough aces. https://t.co/9oytEZPTQU

The team already features one of the top pitching rotations in the league. However, Tony Gonsolin and Walker Buehler are already injured, plus given Clayton Kershaw's health concerns, meaning Burnes could wind up with the Dodgers sooner than the trade deadline.

Corbin Burnes to the New York Yankees

From one huge market to another, Burnes could be a trade target for the New York Yankees. This past offseason, the Yankees signed free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract, however, he has yet to appear in a regular-season game with the club. Enter Burnes, who would instantly boost the Yankees rotation behind Gerrit Cole.

The fact that Burnes is not an unrestricted free agent until 2025 may make it more enticing for the Yankees. Luis Severino and Frankie Montas are set to hit the open market at the end of the season, which would leave the Yankees without two rotational pieces.

Nick @NYYNick_ As a lifelong Brewers fan, I am absolutely disgusted about what has transpired with Corbin Burnes. To call out the organization like he did with the media is so unprofessional. We should trade him to a classless team like the Yankees where he’d fit right in. As a lifelong Brewers fan, I am absolutely disgusted about what has transpired with Corbin Burnes. To call out the organization like he did with the media is so unprofessional. We should trade him to a classless team like the Yankees where he’d fit right in.

Similar to the Dodgers, the New York Yankees have several highly-touted prospects that could interest the Brewers, including Jasson Dominguez, Oswald Peraza, and Austin Wells.

The San Diego Padres always find themselves in trade rumors

At this point, it's impossible to rule the San Diego Padres out of any trade rumor, which leads us to Corbin Burnes. Similar to the Dodgers and Yankees, the San Diego Padres are among the top contenders for the World Series this season, yet they could use a boost to their pitching rotation.

Corbin Burnes could be the missing link for the Padres to win the first World Series in franchise history. Burnes would vault to the top of a rotation that features proven, yet inconsistent veterans such as Yu Darvish and Blake Snell.

The Brewers and Padres already have some recent trade history, which could lead them to another deal. Last season, San Diego acquired Josh Hader in exchange for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet, pitching prospect Robert Gasser and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz.

