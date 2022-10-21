Josh Hader seems to have figured out what went wrong with his performance on the mound following the trade to the San Diego Padres. With his dominant performance in the Padres' victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in game two of the NLCS, Hader made history. He is the only pitcher in postseason history to strike out eight consecutive batters.

He has been untouchable in the postseason so far. He hasn't thrown a pitch at 100 MPH all year this year but did so on Wednesday night consecutively.

OptaSTATS @OptaSTATS Josh Hader of the @Padres is the first pitcher in MLB postseason history to strike out 8 consecutive batters.

Fans are thrilled to see this version of Josh Hader as opposed to the one they got immediately after the trade. He struggled heavily and even had his closer role revoked for a period of time.

The Phillies could be in trouble if this is how Hader is going to be on the mound for the rest of the postseason. Fans think Hader could be the key to them winning the World Series this year.

"Turned it around at the perfect time" one fan said.

"Didn't see this stat but that is sick!" said another.

Way to go, Josh!! HATED that Milwaukee traded you away, but THRILLED that you are so back in the groove!!

So excited to see him living up to the hype!

This was the Josh Hader that San Diego fans were hoping for. A hard-throwing lefty that makes at-bats extremely uncomfortable for hitters on both sides of the plate.

They will need him to keep this up for the rest of the NLCS if they want a chance to advance to the World Series.

Josh Hader and the San Diego Padres need to take one of the next two games in Philadelphia

It was important that the Padres win at least one of their home games to start off the series. Games three and four are scheduled to take place in Philadelphia. It's not an easy place to place if you are an opposing player.

Philadelphia fans are loud and guaranteed to pack Citizens Bank Park. It's important that the Padres come out and hit the ball early and quiet the fans down. All it takes is one early run to quiet the home crowd.

The Phillies are expected to start Ranger Suarez on the mound. He's been solid for the Phillies but the Padres have seen far better pitching this season. They shouldn't have a problem facing Suarez.

The Padres stack up well against Ranger Suarez and the Phillies for Friday's matchup. It all depends on how early and how often they can score.

