Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs (14-9) are eyeing a series sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9) with a win in the series finale at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday.
Following a high-scoring 13-11 shootout in the series opener, the Cubs pitching staff held the Diamondbacks to two runs for a 6-2 win on Saturday to take the series.
The Cubs, who are 4-2 in the season series against the Snakes after splitting the four-game series earlier this season in March, are aiming to better their record with a sweep this time.
Cubs vs Diamondbacks recent form and records
The Cubs are flying high after a strong start to the season, leading the National League Central. While Chicago is 6-4 in the last 10 games, they have lost two of their last five games in their previous series loss against the San Diego Padres.
The Diamondbacks came into the series after seven wins in their last eight games and on a five-game winning streak. However, they have lost back-to-back games against the Cubs and are on the brink of a sweep.
Players to watch
Starting Pitchers
ARI: Merrill Kelly (3-1) ,CHC: James Taillon (1-1)
Arizona Diamondbacks
Veteran Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly will be taking the mound for the visitors in the series finale. Kelly, 3-1 over four starts this season, comes into the game on the back of a solid six innings against the Miami Marlins, conceding one earned run over three hits with nine strikes.
Chicago Cubs
The Cubs ace comes into the game after a strong outing against the San Diego Padres. Although Taillon went 5.1 innings deep with two earned runs and four hits, Chicago went on to lose the game 10-4.
Must-Watch Hitters
Chicago Cubs
Kyle Tucker
The former Houston Astros slugger didn't have the best Spring Training after joining the Cubs in the offseason, but Kyle Tucker has been an RBI machine for the team with 23, tied for second most in the MLB.
Corbin Carroll
The Diamondbacks outfielder remains a nuisance on the base paths for opposition teams. Carroll has fifth-best OPS (1.096) with seven home runs and 19 RBIs this season.
Cubs vs Diamondbacks: Injury report
Diamondbacks Injury Report
Jose Castillo - 7-Day IL
Blaze Alexander - 10-Day IL
Kendall Graveman - 15-Day IL
Kevin Ginkel - 15-Day IL
Ketel Marte - 10-Day IL
Cubs Injury Report
Ryan Brasier - 15-Day IL
Tyson Miller - 15-Day IL
Javier Assad - 15-Day IL
Eli Morgan - 15-Day IL
Brett Bateman - 7-Day IL
Cubs vs Diamondbacks baseball betting odds
Cubs vs Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction
The Cubs are the slight favorites heading into the series finale with a chance of sweeping the Diamondbacks. Chicago's offense has been one of the hottest in the league this season and it would be hard for Merrill Kelly to contain them in the finale on Sunday.
Final Prediction
Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2
Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-125)
Pick: Under seven runs