Cubs vs. Diamondbacks: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 20, MLB 2025

The Chicago Cubs (14-9) are eyeing a series sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks (12-9) with a win in the series finale at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday.

Following a high-scoring 13-11 shootout in the series opener, the Cubs pitching staff held the Diamondbacks to two runs for a 6-2 win on Saturday to take the series.

The Cubs, who are 4-2 in the season series against the Snakes after splitting the four-game series earlier this season in March, are aiming to better their record with a sweep this time.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks recent form and records

The Cubs are flying high after a strong start to the season, leading the National League Central. While Chicago is 6-4 in the last 10 games, they have lost two of their last five games in their previous series loss against the San Diego Padres.

The Diamondbacks came into the series after seven wins in their last eight games and on a five-game winning streak. However, they have lost back-to-back games against the Cubs and are on the brink of a sweep.

Players to watch

Starting Pitchers

ARI: Merrill Kelly (3-1) ,CHC: James Taillon (1-1)

Arizona Diamondbacks

Veteran Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly will be taking the mound for the visitors in the series finale. Kelly, 3-1 over four starts this season, comes into the game on the back of a solid six innings against the Miami Marlins, conceding one earned run over three hits with nine strikes.

Chicago Cubs

The Cubs ace comes into the game after a strong outing against the San Diego Padres. Although Taillon went 5.1 innings deep with two earned runs and four hits, Chicago went on to lose the game 10-4.

Must-Watch Hitters

Chicago Cubs

Kyle Tucker

The former Houston Astros slugger didn't have the best Spring Training after joining the Cubs in the offseason, but Kyle Tucker has been an RBI machine for the team with 23, tied for second most in the MLB.

Corbin Carroll

The Diamondbacks outfielder remains a nuisance on the base paths for opposition teams. Carroll has fifth-best OPS (1.096) with seven home runs and 19 RBIs this season.

Cubs vs Diamondbacks: Injury report

Diamondbacks Injury Report

Jose Castillo - 7-Day IL

Blaze Alexander - 10-Day IL

Kendall Graveman - 15-Day IL

Kevin Ginkel - 15-Day IL

Ketel Marte - 10-Day IL

Cubs Injury Report

Ryan Brasier - 15-Day IL

Tyson Miller - 15-Day IL

Javier Assad - 15-Day IL

Eli Morgan - 15-Day IL

Brett Bateman - 7-Day IL

Cubs vs Diamondbacks baseball betting odds

Sunday, 4/20 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs ARI +106 +1.5, -208 O 7, -120 CHC -125 -1.5, +173 U 7, +100

Cubs vs Diamondbacks expert picks and game prediction

The Cubs are the slight favorites heading into the series finale with a chance of sweeping the Diamondbacks. Chicago's offense has been one of the hottest in the league this season and it would be hard for Merrill Kelly to contain them in the finale on Sunday.

Final Prediction

Cubs 4, Diamondbacks 2

Pick: Cubs Moneyline (-125)

Pick: Under seven runs

