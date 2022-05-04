Darkhorse MLB teams sneaking under the radar

If the 2022 MLB season has taught us anything early-on, it is that nothing is ever as it seems. With numerous plot twists paving the way for yet another unpredictable season, it's only right to crown the top darkhorse teams that could slither into the playoffs unawares. Here are the top teams that could take you by surprise in 2022.

It's nothing short of astonishing that a team featuring Xander Boegarts, Trevor Story, J.D. Martinez, and more is considered an underdog. If Boston were in any other division in the MLB, they may even be the favorites, but that's just a testament as to how stacked the American League East is. It's plausible that the depth in the AL East buries the the Boston Red Sox into irrelevance. It's also plausible that the Red Sox could come out on top in their head-to-head interdivision rivalries. If they can prove themselves formidable in division clashes against the Yankees, Blue Jays, and Rays, they may just find themselves in an unexpectedly favorable position by season's end. After all, there's a saying when it comes to the intensity of interdivision play, "You can throw all the stats out the window when it comes to rivalries." The Red Sox have six series sets against the Yankees for a total of 19 games. The outcome of those matchups could determine the placement of both teams come September.

Outside the spotlight on the Mike Trouts and Shohei Ohtanis of the AL West lurk the Seattle Mariners in the shadows. To start the season, MLB experts projected Seattle to scrape the bottom of the standings. However, with a lineup and rotation anchored by a slew of first-round picks just waiting to blossom, the team's youth depth is primed to take the league by storm. A rotation anchored by youngsters Andres Munoz, Matt Brash, and reigning American League Pitcher of the Month Logan Gilbert, gives the Mariners a chance to win on most nights.

An even scarier prospect for the rest of the MLB is that none of the names mentioned are older than 24. This means, if kept intact, this trio could dominate the opposition for the next decade or longer. This is likely to keep Seattle relevant as a playoff contender for equally long. The powerful youth movement this team is instituting early on is showing signs of getting better as the season wears on. Don't be surprised to see them sneak into the MLB playoffs as a wild card or even a division leader at the conclusion of the season.

The Minnesota Twins feature a youthful rotation themselves, centered by 25-year-old, Josh Winder, who has shined in his rookie season, including his major league debut highlighted below.

The Twins peaked no higher than 16th in the expert preseason power rankings. That statistic alone has them flying under the radar as an insignificant threat to powerhouses, despite possessing a record of 15-8 to begin the 2022 campaign. I debated placing the Chicago White Sox in the Twins' stead. But this piece is all about the underdogs of the MLB. Though the White Sox currently sit 4 1/2 games behind the Twins, many are waiting for a Minnesota collapse to give way to a White Sox ascension. I have reservations about such a feat. As the season progresses, the Twins are looking like the real deal that nobody is taking seriously. Have we learned nothing from last season's 107-win San Francisco Giants?

If it weren't for the three-headed monster of the Dodgers, Giants, and Padres in the National League West, the Rockies would be on this list. Their 13-9 start to the season is respectable, especially when they entered the season with a projected ranking no higher than 25 out of 30 teams. But this youth movement will have to wait another season or so to take the MLB by surprise.

