David Ross, the manager of the Chicago Cubs, expressed frustration and criticized the umpiring and stadium roof situation after a thrilling extra-inning victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite the Cubs' comeback win, Ross focused on several incidents that he found frustrating during the game.

Ross mentioned that the stadium roof was being closed to eliminate shadows late in the game, which he viewed as an unfair advantage. He referred to it as "a lot of bulls--t" and expressed his frustration about the situation.

“I’m trying to balance the emotions and continue to have these guys execute and have good at-bats, and it just wasn’t very good,” Ross told reporters about the umpiring. "We made that known and some guys were starting to get frustrated, and I know it’s not an easy job, but some of the pitches that got called today weren’t even close. It’s gotta be better.”

In the eleventh inning, with Cubs All-Star Dansby Swanson at the plate, first base coach Mike Napoli was dismissed for contesting plate umpire Erich Bacchus' calls of balls and strikes.

Ross entered the field to dispute with Bacchus and was also tossed as Napoli went off the field to cheers from the Cubs bench.

David Ross's career

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers

David Ross has a rich baseball background, having played in two collegiate World Series during his college baseball career. In addition to playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Cubs, he began his major league career in 2002 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ross won the World Series with the Red Sox in 2013 and famously with the Cubs in 2016. He became the manager of the Cubs before the 2020 season.

