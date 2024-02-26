"Deep dove... with no care in the world" - Cody Bellinger's fiancée Chase captures daughter's 'crazy' pool antics

Cody Bellinger has made headlines after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Chicago Cubs for three years and $80 million. Everything looks to be going well for Bellinger, whose fiancee, Chase Carter, took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of their daughter.

Cy was having a great time at the pool and Carter captioned the photo:

"This girl, she's crazy... deep dove into the splash pad with no care in the world. Love it."

Chase Carter's IG Stories

Cy is the youngest of their two daughters and was born in May 2023, while her older sister, Caiden, was born in late 2021.

Signing for the Cubs puts an end to a lengthy free agency for Cody Bellinger, who has had quite a relaxing offseason, some of which, Chase Carter has shared on IG.

Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger's offseason

Chase Carter and Cody Bellinger have been together since 2020 and got engaged in June 2023. After Bellinger turned down a $25 million option for 2024, he and Carter had a nice offseason before he signed an $80 million deal with Chicago on Sunday.

They celebrated Caiden's second birthday in November and then Christmas.

"How is our baby two😭😭❤️❤️ happy birthday gorgeous girl Caiden we love you"

They also went to Napa in January to see Bellinger's former Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, Will Smith and Chris Taylor, and their partners. While this sparked a spate of rumors suggesting a potential Dodgers return, that wasn't to be.

Carter put up two posts about Napa, the last of which she captioned:

"Bye bye Napa. Needed it’s own post🫶🏼"

Carter shared snaps of her going to play a spot of golf, captioned:

"My 🫶🏼"

Carter, Bellinger met Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn and attended the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

"How much fun? Too much fun."

With a new deal with the Cubs in hand, Bellinger will be looking forward to replicating his 2023 form and hoping Chicago's offseason moves can push the team into the postseason. Bellinger hit a .307 average with 26 homers, 97 RBIs and 20 steals in 130 games last season and it will be interesting to see if he can do it again in 2024.

