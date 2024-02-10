“How much fun? Too much fun” - MLB lovebirds Cody Bellinger and Chase Carter tee off with Corey Seager and spouse for a fun-filled Golf double date

Cody Bellinger is one of the last big dominos standing in MLB free agency and his patience could be rewarded with a lucrative contract soon. While rumors about where he will sign continue to swirl, Bellinger and his fiancee, Chase Carter, met with Corey Seager and his wife Madisyn to watch a spot of golf.

Carter posted images on Instagram, along with the caption:

"How much fun? Too much fun."

Spending time with friends has been a heartwarming theme of 2024 for Bellinger and Carter, as they also enjoyed some time in Napa with former LA Dodgers teammates, Will Smith and Chris Taylor.

"Bye bye Napa. Needed it’s own post🫶🏼"

Cody Bellinger rumors: Angels and Cubs frontrunners as Giants and Mariners linked

With Spring Training games approaching, Cody Bellinger is still a free agent and is being pursued by multiple teams. According to reports, the likeliest destinations are the LA Angels or Chicago Cubs.

However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post also wrote that the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants may also be interested.

Interestingly, according to MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Toronto Blue Jays could be about to hijack any deal for Bellinger:

“I just feel the Toronto Blue Jays need Cody Bellinger more than the Cubs do. Jed Hoyer, he’s gonna be fine…They’ve made a couple of moves this offseason. But they aren’t the kind of moves that are gonna take you from a team that’s on the cusp of playoff contention to one that’s handily going to be in.”

This would be welcome news for fans of the Blue Jays, as they have had a tough offseason that has been punctuated by disappointments.

After an emotional day where they had seemed destined to land Shohei Ohtani, the Japanese phenom agreed a deal with the LA Dodgers. They also missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who followed Ohtani to the Dodgers.

Given that they have arguably been outmuscled this winter in free agency, it will be interesting to see if they make a big attempt to sign Cody Bellinger.

