A few months back, Derek Jeter revealed how it was to have three young daughters at home. Because of him being retired, none of his daughters have any clue about the legendary status that Jeter has in the MLB.

Derek Jeter is a name synonymous with the late 1990s and 2000s New York Yankees who had such a dominant run. Jeter led the Yankees to 4 World Series wins between 1996 and 2000 and won a fifth one in 2009. He is a 14 time MLB All-Star and was also the team captain of the Yankees from 2003 until his retirement in 2014.

Post retirement, Jeter became a family man, fathering three young kids who were all under the age of five. He is married to model Hannah Davis, whom he started dating in 2012. His three daughters, Bella, Story and River, were born in August 2017, January 2019, and December 2021 respectively.

In an interview, Derek Jeter mentioned that his daughters do not have much idea about his baseball prowess. He said:

“They have no idea. They know that I played for the Yankees. You know, they see me on TV. They recognize me, especially during this documentary [‘The Captain’ on ESPN]. But other than that, they have no idea, and I like it that way.”

The former New York Yankees shortstop also spoke about his changing lifestyle where he has to take care of his little ones. He talked about a whole new side to himself that he didn't quite expect. Jeter added:

“The mornings are early. Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons. I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.”

Derek Jeter also spoke about his relationship with his wife Hannah

Derek Jeter and Hannah have been married for more than six years now. He spoke about dating her when he was still playing and how it was different to what it is now. Hannah had to live with a completely new side of Jeter's when he announced his retirement and both of them have just stuck by each other since then.

“I don’t know if there’s a secret [to our marriage], but we’ve had a lot going on. We’ve got three kids under 5 years old. You know, I lived in Tampa for 20-plus years. Shortly after we got married, we moved to Miami. I had a career change. And then, you know, she signed up for me being retired. Ultimately, I don’t think I’ll ever retire because you are always doing something. It’s just finding time for the two of you.”

Much like his playing career, Derek Jeter's personal life has been a constant talk of media speculation. His former relationships has been widely discussed by the papparazi. However, that has subsided a bit, as Jeter is currently a family guy living in Miami with his three daughters and wife.

