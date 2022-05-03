Top 3 worst performances by Derek Jeter in his MLB career

Derek Jeter had a legendary career for the New York Yankees. However, amid all his successes (and there were many), we can easily forget the times he made mistakes. Any player who has played as long as Derek Jeter did — 19 years in the big leagues — is bound to make mistakes.

Here, we will count down the biggest errors made by the New York Yankees shortstop over the course of his fruitful career. Keep reading to discover some of the most embarrassing moments for the Yankees shortstop that you may have forgotten ever happened.

The top 5 worst performance of All-Star shortstop Derek Jeter's career

#3 0-for-28 slump in 2014

Derek Jeter went 0-for-28 in his final career season. At the end of his storied career in 2014, Jeter had a serious slump. The legendary shortstop finally finished his slump after hitting a single against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Alex Cobb in September 2014. The Yankees would miss the playoffs in Jeter's final year. They finished with a record of 84-78, trailing the Baltimore Orioles for the top spot.

#2 2012 ALCS diving error

In the 2012 American League Championship Series, the Yankees were facing off against the Detroit Tigers. It was Jeter's 158th playoff game of his career. It would also be his last. Upon fielding a routine groundball to shortstop, Jeter broke his ankle. It would close the door on his storied playoff career.

Iffy The Dopester @IffyTheDopester All this talk about the greatest ever Jeter, has me reminiscing, my 3 favorite Derek Jeter moments are: the 3 times he had to watch the Detroit Tigers celebrate after eliminating his team from the playoffs in 2006, 2011 and 2012! Great moments! Especially the ALCS sweep of 2012! All this talk about the greatest ever Jeter, has me reminiscing, my 3 favorite Derek Jeter moments are: the 3 times he had to watch the Detroit Tigers celebrate after eliminating his team from the playoffs in 2006, 2011 and 2012! Great moments! Especially the ALCS sweep of 2012! https://t.co/Wplr4FkOf0

"All this talk about the greatest ever Jeter, has me reminiscing, my 3 favorite Jeter moments are: the 3 times he had to watch the Detroit Tigers celebrate after eliminating his team from the playoffs in 2006, 2011 and 2012! Great moments! Especially the ALCS sweep of 2012!" - @ Iffy the Dopester

Jeter would never again play in the postseason. The Yankees would go on to be swept by the Tigers 4-0 in the 2012 ALCS.

#1 2001 World Series sac fly error

It was perhaps the most heartbreaking moment of Jeter's career. In 2001, after Jeter had done so much to capture the hearts of the Yankees faithful in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, he would make a fatal mistake. In the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2001 World Series, Derek Jeter dropped a routine fly ball to shortstop by Diamondbacks hitter Luis Gonzalez.

Arizona Sports History @AZSportsHistory #DBacs #AZ2001Game7 11/4/01 – 9:20pm – "A little blooper...Base hit!" Luis Gonzales hits a little pop off Rivera over Derek Jeter's head with the bases loaded driving in Jay Bell and completing the 9th inning comeback with a 3-2 Game 7 #WorldSeries victory over the #Yankees 11/4/01 – 9:20pm – "A little blooper...Base hit!" Luis Gonzales hits a little pop off Rivera over Derek Jeter's head with the bases loaded driving in Jay Bell and completing the 9th inning comeback with a 3-2 Game 7 #WorldSeries victory over the #Yankees. #DBacs #AZ2001Game7 https://t.co/bIocXUSVxB

"11/4/01 – 9:20pm – "A little blooper...Base hit!" Luis Gonzales hits a little pop off Rivera over Derek Jeter's head with the bases loaded driving in Jay Bell and completing the 9th inning comeback with a 3-2 Game 7 #WorldSeries victory over the #NewYorkYankees" - @ Arizona Sports History

Jeter was unable to reach the popmfly and the D-backs scored, finishing the 2001 World Series and delivering disappointment to the Yankees faithful.

Can you think of any other bad moments in Derek Jeter's career? Let us know below.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt