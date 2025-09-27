Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Game 2 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 27, 2025

The NL West rivalry heats up on Saturday night as the San Diego Padres look to secure another big win against the Arizona Diamondbacks after Luis Arraez’s four-hit performance fueled a 7-4 victory in the opener.

Both teams desperate to wrap up the season on a positive, the Padres bring in one of the NL's top pitching staffs for this one, and the Diamondbacks counter with an offense that has been quietly developing into something legitimate. This will be the 12th meeting of the year between the two, with the Padres leading the season series narrowly at 6-5.

Starting Pitchers

Eduardo Rodriguez - Diamondbacks

Rodriguez has had an up-and-down season, carrying a 9-8 record with a 4.91 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 148.1 innings. The left-hander has struggled with command at times, leading to traffic on the bases, but his 137 strikeouts show he can still miss bats when locked in. Arizona will need him to work efficiently and avoid giving the Padres’ hot hitters extra chances with free passes.

Michael King - Padres

King has been a steady arm in San Diego’s rotation, going 5-3 with a 3.57 ERA and 1.20 WHIP over 70.2 innings. While not overpowering, his ability to mix pitches and limit hard contact has been valuable for a Padres staff that ranks among the NL’s best. He’s allowed just 73 strikeouts but consistently keeps opponents off balance, making him a key weapon in a playoff push.

Hot Hitters

Padres - Luis Arraez / Manny Machado / Fernando Tatis Jr.

Luis Arraez has been scorching hot late in the month and provides the table-setting contact at the top of the order. Manny Machado remains the middle-of-order run-producer, and Fernando Tatis Jr. supplies power and the game-changing swing in any inning. The Padres’ ability to string hits and create multi-run frames hinges on these three.

Corbin Carroll’s power-plus-speed profile makes him Arizona’s most dangerous weapon. Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno provide secondary power and RBI production; the D-backs need timely contact from this group to take advantage if Rodriguez limits traffic early.

Injury Report

Arizona Diamondbacks:

Tyler Locklear – Elbow (10-Day IL)

Pavin Smith – Quadricep (60-Day IL)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. – ACL (10-Day IL)

Kevin Ginkel – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Tommy Henry – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Christian Montes De Oca – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Justin Martinez – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Cristian Mena – Shoulder (60-Day IL)

Corbin Burnes – Elbow (60-Day IL)

A.J. Puk – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Blake Walston – Elbow (60-Day IL)

San Diego Padres:

Ramon Laureano – Finger (Day-to-day)

Nestor Cortes – Elbow (15-Day IL)

Jason Adam – Quadricep (15-Day IL)

Jhony Brito – Forearm (60-Day IL)

Joe Musgrove – Elbow (60-Day IL)

Current Odds

Run Line: Diamondbacks +1.5 (−187) / Padres −1.5 (+152)

Total: Over 7.5 (−115) / Under 7.5 (−105)

Moneyline: Diamondbacks +118 / Padres −144

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Padres Moneyline (−144) Diamondbacks +1.5 (−187) Under 7.5 (−105)

Final score prediction: Padres 4, Diamondbacks 3

