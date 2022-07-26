"Dick Allen should have been in like a decade ago" "MLB hall of fame isn’t s**t without Bonds in there" - Baseball fans react to Hall of Fame class of 2022, callout MLB for undeserved snubs

The 2022 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony was held yesterday, and seven players in total were honored. The headliner was 10-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion David Ortiz. Ortiz was one of the best players of his generation and will go down as one of the best hitters of all time.

David Ortiz was the only player this season to be voted in traditionally. He was the only player on the ballot who received over the 75% threshold this year. The other six players were accepted through the veterans committee. Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, Jim Kaat, and Tony Olivia were all voted in for their playing careers. Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil were voted in for being pioneers/executives.

All of these players were most definitely deserving of this recognition. Being a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame is the highest honor a player can possibly achieve.

However, this does not come without huge snubs every year. Although allowing in players whose records are tainted by alleged steroid use is still very controversial, many fans believe those players should be included.

The most notable of the alleged steroid users is baseball legend Barry Bonds. Many consider him the greatest player of all time with or without steroid use.

It is going to be interesting to see who makes the Hall of Fame in the years to come. Here are some current MLB players who will definitely make the Hall once they retire.

Which future Hall of Famers are still playing baseball?

Miguel Cabrera attended the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard as an MLB Legend.

A handful of players are still playing in the MLB who will one day be in the Hall of Fame. The first two that come to mind are Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols. Cabrera and Pujols are now at the end of their careers, and their total numbers are more than enough to get them in.

Both players have over 3,000 hits and have won at least one World Series. Pujols is less than 20 home runs away from 700 and has a career batting average of .296. Cabrera has a league-leading .310 career batting average and earned a batting triple crown in 2012. The accomplishments of these men are comparable to most members of the Hall of Fame, and both could easily be first ballots.

Although there are some players who are on pace to become Hall of Famers, they still have years left in their careers. It would be unfair to evaluate them before their careers are through.

