"Did you know Aaron Judge was adopted?" - When Eric Hosmer disclosed the goosebumps-inducing conversation he had with a cancer survivor

One of the most well-known figures in all of baseball, Aaron Judge, gets instantly recognized wherever he goes. Something not many know about him, however, is that the 3-time AL MVP is adopted.

Ad

Patty and Wayne Judge, his parents, reportedly adopted Aaron when he was only a day old, and Judge himself learned about his adoption when he was around ten years old.

Judge's adoptive status was brought up by former big leaguer Eric Hosmer in October of 2024, when he recalled a conversation he had with Cade Spinell, also known as "Super Cade", a young cancer survivor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During an episode of the "Diggin' Deep Podcast", Hosmer told former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker of a goosebump-inducing conversation he had with Super Cade.

Ad

Trending

"I remember one time in San Diego, he (Super Cade)atalked to the team, and then he would hang out after practice," Hosmer said (Timestamp: 53:11). "I was talking to him after ground balls one time, and he's just like, 'Man, did you know Aaron Judge is adopted?'

"He goes, 'Man, that must have been so hard for him, his upbringing.''I'm just looking at him, and I'm like, 'Dude, you're amazing, man!' I get goosebumps thinking about it right now, but little conversations like that with him just literally slowed down time," Hosmer added.

Ad

Ad

This interaction with Cade left a lasting impression on Eric Hosmer, who was impressed by his empathy and concern for others, despite suffering from a life-threatening illness himself.

Aaron Judge credits mom Patty for 'making him the person he is today' parents for ensuring he 'held himself to a higher standard'

Though not his biological parents, Patty and Wayne Judge played a crucial role in Aaron Judge's upbringing. Talking to insider Bryan Hoch in May of 2017, Judge talked about how his mom played an important role in helping him become the man and player he is today.

Ad

"I know I wouldn't be a New York Yankee if it wasn't for my mom. The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of stuff. She's molded me into the person that I am today." Aaron Judge said.

Ad

Aaron Judge Press Conference - Source: Getty

Judge proceeded to talk about how both his parents always ensured he 'held himself to a higher standard'. Though he did not enjoy their stern approach back in the day, he now realizes how important it was.

Ad

"It's helped me try to live to a higher standard. They wanted me to always make sure I put education first and make sure I prioritized everything. If I was going to make plans, stick to them. Make sure I'm on a tight schedule and make sure I don't miss anything. I didn't like it as a kid, but looking back on it, I really appreciate what they did for me." Judge added.

Patty and Wayne Judge have often shown they are their son's biggest fans, and are often spotted at the ballpark cheering Aaron on alongside thousands of other fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More