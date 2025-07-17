"Did you know Aaron Judge was adopted?" - When Eric Hosmer disclosed the goosebumps-inducing conversation he had with a cancer survivor

One of the most well-known figures in all of baseball, Aaron Judge, gets instantly recognized wherever he goes. Something not many know about him, however, is that the 3-time AL MVP is adopted.
Patty and Wayne Judge, his parents, reportedly adopted Aaron when he was only a day old, and Judge himself learned about his adoption when he was around ten years old.
Judge's adoptive status was brought up by former big leaguer Eric Hosmer in October of 2024, when he recalled a conversation he had with Cade Spinell, also known as "Super Cade", a young cancer survivor.
During an episode of the "Diggin' Deep Podcast", Hosmer told former Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker of a goosebump-inducing conversation he had with Super Cade.
"I remember one time in San Diego, he (Super Cade)atalked to the team, and then he would hang out after practice," Hosmer said (Timestamp: 53:11). "I was talking to him after ground balls one time, and he's just like, 'Man, did you know Aaron Judge is adopted?'
"He goes, 'Man, that must have been so hard for him, his upbringing.''I'm just looking at him, and I'm like, 'Dude, you're amazing, man!' I get goosebumps thinking about it right now, but little conversations like that with him just literally slowed down time," Hosmer added.
This interaction with Cade left a lasting impression on Eric Hosmer, who was impressed by his empathy and concern for others, despite suffering from a life-threatening illness himself.
Aaron Judge credits mom Patty for 'making him the person he is today' parents for ensuring he 'held himself to a higher standard'
Though not his biological parents, Patty and Wayne Judge played a crucial role in Aaron Judge's upbringing. Talking to insider Bryan Hoch in May of 2017, Judge talked about how his mom played an important role in helping him become the man and player he is today.
"I know I wouldn't be a New York Yankee if it wasn't for my mom. The guidance she gave me as a kid growing up, knowing the difference from right and wrong, how to treat people and how to go the extra mile and put in extra work, all that kind of stuff. She's molded me into the person that I am today." Aaron Judge said.
Judge proceeded to talk about how both his parents always ensured he 'held himself to a higher standard'. Though he did not enjoy their stern approach back in the day, he now realizes how important it was.
"It's helped me try to live to a higher standard. They wanted me to always make sure I put education first and make sure I prioritized everything. If I was going to make plans, stick to them. Make sure I'm on a tight schedule and make sure I don't miss anything. I didn't like it as a kid, but looking back on it, I really appreciate what they did for me." Judge added.
Patty and Wayne Judge have often shown they are their son's biggest fans, and are often spotted at the ballpark cheering Aaron on alongside thousands of other fans.