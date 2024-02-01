Dodgers icon Steve Garvey faces uphill battle in California senate race, garnering modest $610,920 against Democratic powerhouses

Don't expect Steve Garvey to be landing in the Senate any time soon if his latest numbers are any indication. He was able to raise funds to the tune of a modest $610,920 in the final quarter of 2023. Garvey was relying on some retired Southern California businessmen to give him a shot at replacing the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, who died recently.

He faces an uphill battle thanks to the money he raised, since it's far from inspiring numbers. He also faces an uphill battle because of where he's running. Republicans have struggled mightily in California, and it appears Garvey is running into that issue.

Republicans haven’t won a statewide race in California since 2006, and it doesn't look like the former Los Angeles Dodgers legend is going to change that any time soon. He's just trying to get on the ballot right now, but even that is a longshot.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He is up against three pretty strong Democratic challengers in a Democratic state: Representatives Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee.

They are more experienced in this field, but Garvey is hoping his outsider status, much like former President Donald Trump, gives him a boost. He is also expecting that his status as a California baseball icon, since he played for the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, helps.

Why is Steve Garvey running for office?

Steve Garvey is running for office in California because he wants to shake up the status quo in Washington, D.C. He believes things are stale, and he has a goal to change that with his presence.

Steve Garvey faces a tall task getting to office

He said that he is a true patriot and that:

"People know me. They know me from the standpoint of when I take office a year from now, that I’ll go to bat for them every day. I played in 1,207 games – seven and a half straight years of going to my corner office at first base. People know that I’m dependable and passionate about my beliefs."

Whether or not that will get him into office remains to be seen, but it certainly doesn't look good for the longtime slugger.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.