Steve Garvey, a former MVP who played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is making an official entry into politics. This is not entirely uncommon for former athletes who believe their voice isn't heard, as many others have tried the same. Garvey will be doing something rather unprecedented, though: trying to win as a Republican in California.

California is a notoriously Democratic state, with Republicans often finding it hard to operate there. Nevertheless, that seems to be why he wants to run- to change that.

According to Fox News, the ex-Dodgers star thinks he has a good chance thanks to a bit of notoriety:

"People know me. They know me from the standpoint of when I take office a year from now, that I’ll go to bat for them every day. I played in 1,207 games – seven and a half straight years of going to my corner office at first base. People know that I’m dependable and passionate about my beliefs and I’m a true patriot."

Garvey is 74 years old, but that's not keeping him from trying to change his part of the world. He also suited up for the San Diego Padres during his career.

Steve Garvey announces Senate campaign

He will now be trying to line up in the Senate for California.

Steve Garvey is running for Senate

He said he thought of himself as a concerned citizen, one seeing a lot of dysfunction in Washington D.C. He believes career politicians aren't cutting it and would like to enter as someone who's not done politics yet. He believes there's no voice in California, and he aims to change that. His wife supports him.

He said:

"It’s caused such a malaise for us in California. It’s time for a fresh voice with fresh ideas, and it’s time for me to stand up and represent the people of California, their quality of life and go to Washington in a year. They’ll be the wind beneath my wings, and we’ll see if we can change the dynamics and culture of Washington."

The last Republican Senator from California was John Seymour, who served until 1992.