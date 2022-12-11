Dodgers roster: Examining the Los Angeles Dodgers' star-studded 2023 team

Although 2022 was nothing short of a disappointment for the Los Angeles Dodgers, they are still one of the most dominant teams in the MLB. Although they lost some of their best hitters this offseason, the team still looks poised to do big things.

The Dodgers are one of those rare teams who can both hit and pitch among the best. Although the team has been relatively quiet regarding new signings, they still have a stacked roster.

Los Angeles made an early exit from the 2022 season after falling to their divisional foe, the San Diego Padres, in the NLDS. The Dodgers have been the powerhouse of the NL West for years, but they now have the Padres to contend with as a rising talent.

""It's the post-season you feel that rush, feel that adrenaline running though your veins and you want to go out there and pitch as long as you can." Julio Urías on his performance (5 IP, 3 ER, 0 BB, 6 Ks) in Game 1 of the NLDS." - @ SportsNet LA

The Dodgers were without a doubt the best pitching team in 2022. With a team ERA of 2.80, they were better than every other team in baseball. Starters Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw led the charge. With an ERA of just 2.16, Julio Urias led the league among starters. Clayton Kershaw will have the chance to ascend to second on the all-time Los Angeles Dodgers franchise strikeout list.

Around the field and through the order, the Dodgers are also very threatening. Freddie Freeman registered a league-best 199 hits in his first season in a Dodgers uniform.

Although shortstop Trea Turner has departed, signing a huge deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers have other options in their midfield. Most notably, second baseman Gavin Lux, who hit a career-high .276 in 129 games at second base for the Dodgers in 2022.

"A Silver Slugger Award, Gold Glove Award and now an #AllMLB First Team selection for Mookie Betts!" - @ mlb

In the outfield, the Los Angeles Dodgers are just as competent. Right fielder Mookie Betts will be entering the third season of his 12-year, $365 million contract, the largest in the team's history. Betts was good for 35 home runs and 82 RBIs last season, winning a Golden Glove and Silver Slugger Award.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are still the presumptive NL West winners

As one of baseball's richest franchises, the Los Angeles Dodgers are always bound to be competitive. Although fans undoubtedly hoped for better last season, there is no reason to believe they cannot go deep in 2023. Additionally, the team is poised to make some signings before Opening Day that will make them even more competitive.

