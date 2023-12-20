Dodgers star Mookie Betts splurges $15,000,000 on LA Hills Estate featuring outdoor spa, tennis court, and more

News broke Tuesday that Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts has bought a house for $15 million in San Fernando Valley, LA. The approximately 9,300-square-foot property was built in 1986 but is no longer styled in the fashion of a Mediterranean villa.

Behind secure, guarded gates, the house comes with 2.2 acres of land and has a swimming pool, tennis court and outdoor spa.

Google Earth image of the property via Robb Report

Jeff Huberts of Sandlot Homes, a local property developer, purchased the home for $6.8 million in 2022 and completely renovated it. Photos of the property are not available because it was never listed for sale and is still under construction.

However, tax records and LA permit archives give some basic information about the house, which is an eight-bedroom, 10.5-bathroom building with three stories and valley views.

While Betts has just bought a property, he is also selling one at the same time. Given the amenities at the property Betts is currently listing for sale at $8.5 million, his $15 million new house is likely to be even more incredible.

Mookie Betts ' personalized basketball court at his listed $8.5 million property (image via Robb Report)

Mookie Betts' career earnings and net worth

As a superstar with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mookie Betts is on a very lucrative contract. The Dodgers are not averse to spending big money on their players, as Shohei Ohtani's recent $700 million deal can attest to.

Betts has played for two teams, having started his career with the Boston Red Sox (2014-2019) before joining the Dodgers in 2020. The seven-time All-Star is a two-time World Series champion (2018 & 2020) and won the AL MVP in 2018 with the Red Sox.

Betts has been named to three All-MLB First Teams and won the Silver Slugger, Gold Glove and Fielding Bible Awards six times each. Add two Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Awards and one AL Batting Champion and you know his current contract is going to be big.

Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million contract with LA in 2021 and has career earnings of $106.634 million (via Spotrac). Betts' net worth is estimated to be $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth) and that number will rise significantly in the coming years.

