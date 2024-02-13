Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani makes a swanky spring training arrival in $151,400 Porsche 911 Targa

Spring Training is almost here, and the $700 million man Shohei Ohtani is arriving in style. He drove in to the facility for an early meeting with his new team in a stunning vehicle: a Porsche 911 Taga, which sells for over $151,000.

With his incredible contract, he can afford a luxury vehicle like this and he is enjoying showing it off.

Ohtani is slated for his first team practice with his new squad. He's set to be with them for a decade at least, but this will be the first time he's meeting a lot of people, and he showed up in style to make an epic impression.

The Los Angeles Dodgers inked Ohtani to a 10-year, $700 million contract. His endorsements and prior contracts have earned him a net worth of about $50 million, so a Porsche of its cost is not much to the MLB star.

Shohei Ohtani is ready for action

Aside from showing up ready to go in a stunning vehicle, Shohei Ohtani is undoubtedly itching to get playing with the Dodgers. He didn't have much team success with the Los Angeles Angels, but he's now with the championship favorites.

Shohei Ohtani is about to suit up for the Dodgers

He just got back into the batting cage for the first time since his surgery. He won't be able to pitch this season due to his UCL injury, but he can hit and he proved that there's little to no rust.

The Dodgers uniquely start their season early. Spring Training and everything else is moved up as well. They're in action before some other teams are since they face the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series earlier than the regular season begins for everyone else.

That means that Ohtani and company have to get ready earlier, but the excitement over being on a winning team likely means that Ohtani is ready for it already.

