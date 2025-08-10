Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 10, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for the final game of the weekend series at Dodger Stadium. Coming into this fixture, the hosts lead the NL West with a 68-49 record, while the visitors, at 68-50, also occupy top spot in their division, the AL East.

Ad

Let's take a look at the odds to get an idea hof ow the action might play out on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs Blue Jays prediction

Taking the mound for the hosts is lefty Tyler Glasnow, who has been quite solid this season, with a 1-1 record, along with a 3.06 ERA and 56 total strikeouts.

Tyler Glasnow in action against the St. Louis Cardinals - Source: Getty

Offensively, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages have been solid for the hosts this season.

Ad

Trending

For the Blue Jays, Eric Lauer makes his latest start. On paper, Lauer has fared better than his counterpart so far, boasting a 7-2 record, along with a 2.59 ERA and 79 total strikeouts.

At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Ernie Clement and Addison Barger are the key players for Toronto.

With the pitching matchup relatively even, LA's red-hot offense should help them emerge victorious on Sunday.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Toronto Blue Jays 5

Ad

Odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -179, Toronto Blue Jays +150

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+110), Toronto +1.5 (-135)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-116), Under 8.5 (-105)

Injury report

Dodgers injuries:

Tommy Edman: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Kiké Hernández: 10-day IL (Elbow)

Hyeseong Kim: 10-day IL (Shoulder)

Tanner Scott: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Kirby Yates: 15-day IL (Back)

Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (Knee)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Michael Conforto: day-to-day (Knee)

Ad

Blue Jays injuries:

Andrés Giménez: 10-day IL (Ankle)

Yimi Garcia: 15-day IL (Ankle)

Nick Sandlin: 15-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Shane Bieber: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Alek Manoah: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Bowden Francis: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Anthony Santander: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)

George Springer: 7-day IL (Head)

Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (Knee)

Expert's picks

Tyler Glasnow has usually been quite reliable for his team, and with the Dodgers' offense coming into this game in great touch, the hosts should be able to secure another win and sweep the Blue Jays in the process.

Ad

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -179

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+110)

Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-116)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More