Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - August 10, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday for the final game of the weekend series at Dodger Stadium. Coming into this fixture, the hosts lead the NL West with a 68-49 record, while the visitors, at 68-50, also occupy top spot in their division, the AL East.
Let's take a look at the odds to get an idea hof ow the action might play out on Sunday.
Dodgers vs Blue Jays prediction
Taking the mound for the hosts is lefty Tyler Glasnow, who has been quite solid this season, with a 1-1 record, along with a 3.06 ERA and 56 total strikeouts.
Offensively, Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Andy Pages have been solid for the hosts this season.
For the Blue Jays, Eric Lauer makes his latest start. On paper, Lauer has fared better than his counterpart so far, boasting a 7-2 record, along with a 2.59 ERA and 79 total strikeouts.
At the plate, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Ernie Clement and Addison Barger are the key players for Toronto.
With the pitching matchup relatively even, LA's red-hot offense should help them emerge victorious on Sunday.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Toronto Blue Jays 5
Odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -179, Toronto Blue Jays +150
Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+110), Toronto +1.5 (-135)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-116), Under 8.5 (-105)
Injury report
Dodgers injuries:
- Tommy Edman: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Kiké Hernández: 10-day IL (Elbow)
- Hyeseong Kim: 10-day IL (Shoulder)
- Tanner Scott: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Kirby Yates: 15-day IL (Back)
- Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (Knee)
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Michael Conforto: day-to-day (Knee)
Blue Jays injuries:
- Andrés Giménez: 10-day IL (Ankle)
- Yimi Garcia: 15-day IL (Ankle)
- Nick Sandlin: 15-day IL (Elbow)
- Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Shane Bieber: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Alek Manoah: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Bowden Francis: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Anthony Santander: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Angel Bastardo: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- George Springer: 7-day IL (Head)
- Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (Knee)
Expert's picks
Tyler Glasnow has usually been quite reliable for his team, and with the Dodgers' offense coming into this game in great touch, the hosts should be able to secure another win and sweep the Blue Jays in the process.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -179
Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+110)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-116)