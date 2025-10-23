Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Game 1 prediction, injuries, odds, bets, and picks - October 24, 2025

The World Series opens Friday at Rogers Centre with Blake Snell toeing the rubber for the Dodgers against Toronto’s rookie fireballer Trey Yesavage.

Snell arrives with a string of dominant October outings and heavy swing-and-miss metrics, while Yesavage’s rapid postseason rise gives the Blue Jays a high-upside arm at home, a classic experience-versus-heat matchup that should decide early series momentum. Expect a charged Toronto crowd and managerial matchup chess from the first pitch.

Starting Pitchers

Blake Snell - Los Angeles Dodgers

Snell has been a terror in October; his changeup/fastball mix and ability to elevate the strike zone have produced elite swing-and-miss numbers this postseason.

The Dodgers will use Snell to seize early control and eat quality innings, so the manager's decisions around the bullpen become optional rather than mandatory. If Snell repeats the command and tunneling that have defined his playoff run, he gives L.A. the clearest path to a Game 1 win.

Trey Yesavage - Toronto Blue Jays

Yesavage is a 22-year-old rookie who has been dominant in a remarkably short postseason audition; the Blue Jays officially tabbed him for Game 1, trusting his high-spin fastball and nastier breaking stuff to keep the Dodgers off balance.

Yesavage’s ceiling is enormous; he’s already shown the ability to miss bats in waves, but small-sample variance is real in a World Series setting. If he commands his arsenal and avoids sloppiness in the zone, Toronto’s crowd and lineup will have a live shot.

Hot Hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani – He's one of the hitters who changes a game with one swing; his plate power and ability to force matchup moves make him the Dodgers’ prime run-creator.

Mookie Betts – Table-setter and pressure-creator; Betts' on-base work and base-running IQ turn single-run chances into multi-run frames.

Teoscar Hernandez – Middle-of-order power who punishes mistakes and gives L.A. the late-inning push they often need.

Toronto Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – The Jays’ biggest damage dealer; Vlad has been raking in the postseason, and any mistake pitch will likely find the seats.

George Springer – Veteran postseason performer whose situational hitting and ability to swing the momentum make him a key matchup to watch.

Alejandro Kirk – His disciplined approach and knack for clutch at-bats make him a key factor against Snell in Game 1.

Injury Report

Toronto Blue Jays:

Jose Berrios - 15-Day IL (elbow)

Ty France - 10-Day IL (oblique)

Bo Bichette - 10-Day IL (knee)

Robinson Pina - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nick Sandlin - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yimi Garcia - 60-Day IL (ankle)

Bowden Francis - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Ryan Burr - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angel Bastardo - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Los Angeles Dodgers:

Nick Frasso - 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Kirby Yates - 15-Day IL (hamstring)

Michael Kopech - 15-Day IL (knee)

Brock Stewart - 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips - 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan - 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone - 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current odds

Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+113) / Blue Jays +1.5 (−137)

Total: Over 7.5 (−101) / Under 7.5 (−120)

Moneyline: Dodgers −157 / Blue Jays +129

Best Bets & Final Prediction

Dodgers Moneyline (−157) Under 7.5 (−120) Shohei Ohtani Total Bases 2+

Final score prediction: Dodgers 4, Blue Jays 2

