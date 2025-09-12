Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 12, 2025

The Dodgers and Giants square off Friday night at Oracle Park with playoff stakes on the line as Los Angeles (82-64) looks to protect its NL West lead while San Francisco (74-72) pushes to stay alive in the wild-card hunt.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for L.A. against veteran Justin Verlander in a marquee pitching matchup, with both clubs riding strong recent form, the Giants surging with a 7-3 run in their last 10, and the Dodgers steady at 5-5 behind consistent offensive production.
Starting Pitchers (probables)
Los Angeles - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (RHP)
Yamamoto gets the nod for L.A.; he’s been the Dodgers’ workhorse and has a high-contact-suppression profile paired with strong strikeout upside. His ability to command three different pitches and avoid the barrel makes him a tough assignment in a hostile park.
San Francisco - Justin Verlander (RHP)
Verlander draws the start for the Giants. Even late in his remarkable career, he remains a pitcher who can erase innings with power and experience. If Verlander finds the zone with his fastball/slider mix, he will keep the Dodgers' top-of-the-order from piling up early runs. The matchup shapes up as veteran feel versus crafty sequencing.
Hot Hitters to Watch
Mookie Betts (Dodgers) - hot and influential at the top of the order; he’s been driving L.A.’s rallies and will be the primary run catalyst if Yamamoto is nudged early.
Rafael Devers (Giants) - Devers has been a steady force in SF’s late-surge offense; his raw power and ability to drive mistakes make him the single biggest threat to the Dodgers’ pitchers in this park.
Injury Report
Giants:
- Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back)
- Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee)
- Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring)
- Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)
Dodgers:
- Will Smith: Day-to-day (hand)
- Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin)
- Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
- Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)
- Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Current Odds
Run Line:
- Dodgers −1.5 (+108)
- Giants +1.5 (−132)
Total:
- Over 8 (−103)
- Under 8 (−118)
Moneyline:
- Dodgers −163
- Giants +133
Final Score Prediction & Best Bets
Best Bets
- Dodgers Moneyline (−163)
- Under 8 (−118)
- Mookie Betts 2+ Total Bases
Final Score Guess: Dodgers 4, Giants 2