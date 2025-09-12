Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 12, 2025

The Dodgers and Giants square off Friday night at Oracle Park with playoff stakes on the line as Los Angeles (82-64) looks to protect its NL West lead while San Francisco (74-72) pushes to stay alive in the wild-card hunt.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for L.A. against veteran Justin Verlander in a marquee pitching matchup, with both clubs riding strong recent form, the Giants surging with a 7-3 run in their last 10, and the Dodgers steady at 5-5 behind consistent offensive production.

Starting Pitchers (probables)

Los Angeles - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (RHP)

Yamamoto gets the nod for L.A.; he’s been the Dodgers’ workhorse and has a high-contact-suppression profile paired with strong strikeout upside. His ability to command three different pitches and avoid the barrel makes him a tough assignment in a hostile park.

San Francisco - Justin Verlander (RHP)

Verlander draws the start for the Giants. Even late in his remarkable career, he remains a pitcher who can erase innings with power and experience. If Verlander finds the zone with his fastball/slider mix, he will keep the Dodgers' top-of-the-order from piling up early runs. The matchup shapes up as veteran feel versus crafty sequencing.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Mookie Betts (Dodgers) - hot and influential at the top of the order; he’s been driving L.A.’s rallies and will be the primary run catalyst if Yamamoto is nudged early.

Rafael Devers (Giants) - Devers has been a steady force in SF’s late-surge offense; his raw power and ability to drive mistakes make him the single biggest threat to the Dodgers’ pitchers in this park.

Injury Report

Giants:

Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back)

Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee)

Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring)

Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers:

Will Smith: Day-to-day (hand)

Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin)

Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Current Odds

Run Line:

Dodgers −1.5 (+108)

Giants +1.5 (−132)

Total:

Over 8 (−103)

Under 8 (−118)

Moneyline:

Dodgers −163

Giants +133

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

Dodgers Moneyline (−163) Under 8 (−118) Mookie Betts 2+ Total Bases

Final Score Guess: Dodgers 4, Giants 2

