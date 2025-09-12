  • home icon
  Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 12, 2025

Dodgers vs. Giants: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 12, 2025

By Shubham Soni
Modified Sep 12, 2025 12:34 GMT
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants - Source: Imagn

The Dodgers and Giants square off Friday night at Oracle Park with playoff stakes on the line as Los Angeles (82-64) looks to protect its NL West lead while San Francisco (74-72) pushes to stay alive in the wild-card hunt.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for L.A. against veteran Justin Verlander in a marquee pitching matchup, with both clubs riding strong recent form, the Giants surging with a 7-3 run in their last 10, and the Dodgers steady at 5-5 behind consistent offensive production.

Starting Pitchers (probables)

Los Angeles - Yoshinobu Yamamoto (RHP)

Yamamoto gets the nod for L.A.; he’s been the Dodgers’ workhorse and has a high-contact-suppression profile paired with strong strikeout upside. His ability to command three different pitches and avoid the barrel makes him a tough assignment in a hostile park.

San Francisco - Justin Verlander (RHP)

Verlander draws the start for the Giants. Even late in his remarkable career, he remains a pitcher who can erase innings with power and experience. If Verlander finds the zone with his fastball/slider mix, he will keep the Dodgers' top-of-the-order from piling up early runs. The matchup shapes up as veteran feel versus crafty sequencing.

Hot Hitters to Watch

Mookie Betts (Dodgers) - hot and influential at the top of the order; he’s been driving L.A.’s rallies and will be the primary run catalyst if Yamamoto is nudged early.

Rafael Devers (Giants) - Devers has been a steady force in SF’s late-surge offense; his raw power and ability to drive mistakes make him the single biggest threat to the Dodgers’ pitchers in this park.

Injury Report

Giants:

  • Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back)
  • Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee)
  • Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring)
  • Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers:

  • Will Smith: Day-to-day (hand)
  • Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin)
  • Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm)
  • Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
  • River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow)
  • Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
Current Odds

Run Line:

  • Dodgers −1.5 (+108)
  • Giants +1.5 (−132)

Total:

  • Over 8 (−103)
  • Under 8 (−118)

Moneyline:

  • Dodgers −163
  • Giants +133

Final Score Prediction & Best Bets

Best Bets

  1. Dodgers Moneyline (−163)
  2. Under 8 (−118)
  3. Mookie Betts 2+ Total Bases

Final Score Guess: Dodgers 4, Giants 2

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
