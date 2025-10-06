Dodgers vs. Phillies: Game 2 prediction, injuries, odds, bets and picks - October 6, 2025 | NLDS Series

Monday’s matchup pivots on two things: Can the Phillies manufacture runs against Blake Snell’s whiff profile, and can Los Angeles avoid an early bullpen scramble after Shohei Ohtani’s heavy Game 1 usage? Philadelphia will hand the ball to Jesus Luzardo, a high-spin lefty who misses bats and can drive the Phillies’ run game if he gets length.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers counter with Blake Snell, a strikeout-first lefty who thrives when ahead in the count. This shapes as a pitchers’ duel environment where one big swing or one bullpen inning likely decides the day.

Starting Pitchers

Blake Snell - Los Angeles Dodgers

Snell takes the ball for the Dodgers in Game 2 after LA leaned on Shohei Ohtani in Game 1. Snell’s profile is obvious: elite strikeout upside and the ability to get through tough lineups when his command is sharp.

He’s a pitcher who shortens games via punchouts; if he can keep the Phillies from stringing together hits and minimize free passes, Snell gives the Dodgers a clear path to a series lead.

Jesus Luzardo - Philadelphia Phillies

Luzardo will start for Philadelphia. He finished the regular season with a strong strikeout total, and the Phillies expect him to eat innings and exploit platoon advantages with his heater/slider mix.

Luzardo can be vulnerable to the long ball when he misses up in the zone, but he also has the swing-and-miss stuff to keep LA off balance. The Phillies need him to go deep enough to conserve a taxed bullpen.

Hot Hitters

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani / Freddie Freeman / Mookie Betts

Ohtani delivered as a starter in Game 1 and remains the single biggest two-way weapon in the series; Freeman and Betts are the steady hands who drive LA’s run production. The Dodgers will look for these three to make Luzardo work in hitter counts.

Philadelphia Phillies - Trea Turner / Alec Bohm / J.T. Realmuto

Turner’s speed and two-strike hitting, Bohm’s ability to work counts and drive in runs, and Realmuto’s clutch hitting (he opened Game 1 with a two-run triple) are the Phillies’ clearest paths to pushing Snell into trouble. If these hitters get on base early, the Phillies can force LA to play small ball and burn bullpen innings.

Injury Report

Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Smith - Hand (10-Day IL) - Added to NLDS roster; expected available for Game 2 (status being evaluated pregame).

Kirby Yates - Hamstring (15-Day IL).

Michael Kopech - Knee (15-Day IL).

Brock Stewart - Shoulder (15-Day IL).

Tony Gonsolin - Elbow (60-Day IL).

Evan Phillips - Forearm (60-Day IL).

Kyle Hurt - Elbow (60-Day IL).

Philadelphia Phillies

Harrison Bader - Groin (Day-to-day) - MRI showed no major tear/strain; availability for Game 2 will be determined pregame.

Zack Wheeler - Right upper-extremity / blood clot (60-Day IL) - out for the season (underwent surgery).

Jose Alvarado - Forearm (15-Day IL) - unavailable for postseason action while recovering.

Johan Rojas - Left quad (not on NLDS roster).

Current Odds

Run Line: Dodgers −1.5 (+129) / Phillies +1.5 (−157)

Dodgers −1.5 (+129) / Phillies +1.5 (−157) Total: Over 7.5 (−110) / Under 7.5 (−111)

Over 7.5 (−110) / Under 7.5 (−111) Moneyline: Dodgers −132 / Phillies +108

Best Bets & Predictions

Dodgers Moneyline (−132) Under 7.5 (−111) Phillies +1.5 (−157)

Final score prediction: Dodgers 4, Phillies 2

