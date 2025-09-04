Dodgers vs. Pirates: Game 3 prediction, odds, injuries, and picks - September 4, 2025

The Dodgers and Pirates clash Thursday night in Pittsburgh with plenty on the line. The Pirates have caught fire at home, winning six straight at PNC Park and riding Paul Skenes’ electric arm to stay dangerous down the stretch. They’ve already taken three of five from L.A. this year and won’t be intimidated.
The Dodgers, still leading the NL West, are trying to steady themselves despite road struggles and a battered roster. Blake Snell brings ace-level stuff, but the offense has been streaky, relying on Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani to spark rallies. With Skenes and Snell set for a pitcher’s duel, every swing could decide this one.
Starting Pitchers
Dodgers - LHP Blake Snell
Blake Snell has been sharp in limited action, carrying a 2.41 ERA with strikeout stuff that can still overwhelm. The concern is his 1.37 WHIP, showing he’s put too many runners on, something the Pirates’ patient lineup could exploit.
Pirates - RHP Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes has been electric, posting a 2.05 ERA with 187 strikeouts in 167 innings. His command and dominance at home make him a tough matchup, and against a shorthanded Dodgers lineup, he looks poised to set the tone early.
Hot Hitters
Freddie Freeman (Dodgers)
Freddie Freeman remains the Dodgers’ most consistent bat, hitting .297 with 18 homers and 76 RBIs. Even as Los Angeles battles injuries, Freeman’s ability to produce quality at-bats and drive in runs keeps him the centerpiece of their offense.
Bryan Reynolds (Pirates)
Bryan Reynolds has been steady for Pittsburgh, collecting 15 homers and 69 RBIs while adding gap power with 34 doubles. His knack for timely hits, especially at PNC Park, makes him the Pirates’ most reliable threat against elite pitching.
Injury Report
Pittsburgh Pirates:
- Ronny Simon – Shoulder, 10-Day IL
- Jack Suwinski – Groin, 10-Day IL
- Endy Rodríguez – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Enmanuel Valdez – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Justin Lawrence – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Jared Jones – Elbow, 60-Day IL
Los Angeles Dodgers:
- Will Smith – Hand, Day-to-Day
- Alex Vesia – Oblique, 15-Day IL
- Max Muncy – Oblique, 10-Day IL
- Brock Stewart – Shoulder, 15-Day IL
- Tommy Edman – Ankle, 10-Day IL
- Roki Sasaki – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Tony Gonsolin – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Evan Phillips – Forearm, 60-Day IL
- Kyle Hurt – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Michael Grove – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- Brusdar Graterol – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
- River Ryan – Elbow, 60-Day IL
- Gavin Stone – Shoulder, 60-Day IL
Best Bets & Predictions
- Under 7 (−122)
- Pirates +1.5 (−175)
- Dodgers ML (−123)
Final Score Pick: Dodgers 3, Pirates 2