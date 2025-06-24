Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 24, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for the first of three games at Coors Field. Coming into this one, both teams could not have had more contrasting seasons.

Ad

The visitors sit at the top of the NL East with a 48-31 record, while the hosts are languishing at the foot of the division with an 18-60 record.

Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Tuesday's fixture.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers vs Rockies prediction

Los Angeles has yet to confirm its starter for this contest. Offensively, however, the Dodgers boast one of the most formidable batting lineups in all of baseball, spearheaded by the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith.

Ad

Trending

Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Getty

The Rockies are set to hand righty German Marquez his latest start. Just like most pitchers on Colorado's pitching staff, Marquez has struggled to keep the runs down this season, and has a 3-8 record, along with a 6.11 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

Ad

At the plate, Hunter Goodman, Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon have led the way for the home team.

Though the visitors have not yet confirmed their pitcher for this game, their star-studded offense should be enough to take care of business and comfortably outscore the hosts.

Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Colorado Rockies 4

Odds

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -256, Colorado Rockies +215

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-182), Colorado +1.5 (+134)

Ad

Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-182), Under 10.5 (+135)

Injury report

Los Angeles injuries:

Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)

Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)

Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)

Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)

Ad

Colorado injuries:

Ezequiel Tovar: 10-day IL (Oblique)

Tanner Gordon: 15-day IL (Oblique)

Kyle Freeland: 15-day IL (Back)

Kris Bryant: 60-day IL (Lumbar)

Jeff Criswell: 60-day IL (Elbow)

Ryan Feltner: 60-day IL (Back)

Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (Hand)

Expert picks

Los Angeles has been much better than Colorado this season, and that enormous gulf in quality should be quite evident in Tuesday's game.

Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -256

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-182)

Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-182)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More