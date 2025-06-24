Dodgers vs. Rockies: Game 1 prediction, odds, injuries and picks - June 24, 2025

The Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday for the first of three games at Coors Field. Coming into this one, both teams could not have had more contrasting seasons.
The visitors sit at the top of the NL East with a 48-31 record, while the hosts are languishing at the foot of the division with an 18-60 record.
Let's take a look at the odds and how the action might play out in Tuesday's fixture.
Dodgers vs Rockies prediction
Los Angeles has yet to confirm its starter for this contest. Offensively, however, the Dodgers boast one of the most formidable batting lineups in all of baseball, spearheaded by the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith.
The Rockies are set to hand righty German Marquez his latest start. Just like most pitchers on Colorado's pitching staff, Marquez has struggled to keep the runs down this season, and has a 3-8 record, along with a 6.11 ERA and 50 strikeouts.
At the plate, Hunter Goodman, Jordan Beck, Mickey Moniak and Ryan McMahon have led the way for the home team.
Though the visitors have not yet confirmed their pitcher for this game, their star-studded offense should be enough to take care of business and comfortably outscore the hosts.
Prediction: Los Angeles Dodgers 8, Colorado Rockies 4
Odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -256, Colorado Rockies +215
Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-182), Colorado +1.5 (+134)
Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-182), Under 10.5 (+135)
Injury report
Los Angeles injuries:
- Luís Garcia: 15-day IL (Adductor)
- Gavin Stone: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- River Ryan: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Brusdar Graterol: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Edgardo Henriquez: 60-day IL (Foot)
- Blake Treinen: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Roki Sasaki: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Kyle Hurt: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Michael Grove: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
- Tony Gonsolin: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Evan Phillips: 60-day IL (Forearm)
- Blake Snell: 60-day IL (Shoulder)
Colorado injuries:
- Ezequiel Tovar: 10-day IL (Oblique)
- Tanner Gordon: 15-day IL (Oblique)
- Kyle Freeland: 15-day IL (Back)
- Kris Bryant: 60-day IL (Lumbar)
- Jeff Criswell: 60-day IL (Elbow)
- Ryan Feltner: 60-day IL (Back)
- Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (Hand)
Expert picks
Los Angeles has been much better than Colorado this season, and that enormous gulf in quality should be quite evident in Tuesday's game.
Money Line: Los Angeles Dodgers -256
Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5 (-182)
Total Runs: Over 10.5 (-182)