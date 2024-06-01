Dodgers vs. Rockies Preview & Prediction: Records, pitching matchups, head to head and more | Game 2, June 1, 2024

On June 2, the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet for the second game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium in LA. After the Rockies came up with a surprising win in the first game of the series, Shohei Ohtani and company will be looking to ensure that the scale is evened on Saturday.

Rockies vs Dodgers Preview

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night at 7:10 PST. For the first 15,000 fans into the gates in LA, a free Tyler Glasnow bobblehead will be available.

The game is the second of the series, which will culminate on Sunday. Coming into the series, the Dodgers' 36-23 record puts them atop the NL West, while on account of their 20-35 record, the Rockies are last in the division.

"Rockies win again. Beat the Dodgers 4-1 in LA. That’s 13 wins in the last 20 games." - Taylor Kilgore

Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction

Despite the fact that the Dodgers have a much better record, the Rockies have won 13 of their last 20 and seem to be playing some good ball. If Cal Quantrill can limit the offense, then the Rockies should be able to take the first two games of the series.

Rockies vs Dodgers Head-to-Head Record

This is the first series between the Rockies and Dodgers this season. As such, Colorado is one game up in the season series. However, over the past three seasons, the Los Angeles Dodgers have dominated, and currently own a 34-17 record against their divisional counterparts over that period.

Rockies vs Dodgers Probable Pitchers

Right hander Cal Quantrill will be making his twelfth start of the season for the Rockies. Through his first eleven starts this season, the Canadian is 4-3 with a 3.53 ERA. In his last start, Quantrill held the offensively potent Philadelphia Phillies at bay, surrendering just two runs over six innings and striking out five.

Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be on the bump for Los Angeles. The 25 year-old has been putting on a clinic in his first MLB season. Currently 5-2 with a 3.51 ERA, Yoshinobu had an uncharacteristically poor start in his last outing on May 26, one that resulted in four runs surrendered over five innings against the Cincinnati Reds.

"Yoshinobu Yamamoto 3Ks in the 1st." - primalkey

Rockies vs Dodgers Players to Watch

Mookie Betts - Los Angeles

With 75 hits so far this season, Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is second only to San Diego Padres infielder Luis Arraez in the category. Betts enters Saturday's game with a .326 batting average. However, having gone 0 for his last seven, Betts will be looking to make a splash.

Ezequiel Tovar - Colorado

Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar has been among the league's most dangerous hitters. Since May 15, Tovar has hit .345/.368/.582 with 3 home runs and 6 RBIs. Despite having among the most strikeouts in MLB, Tovar has played an integral role for his team, and contributed with a solo home run in the Rockies' Friday win over the Dodgers.

Teoscar Hernandez - Los Angeles

Although Teoscar Hernandez got off to a slow start to the season, the outfielder is showing signs of improvement. Having hit .310 over the past seven days, Hernandez will be looking to record his first RBI since May 24.

