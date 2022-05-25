"Don't worry Mazeika, you're not going to go anywhere bud" - New York Mets catcher silences heckler with an impressive play, team dominates San Francisco Giants 

In what was a shellacking of the San Francisco Giants by the New York Mets two nights ago, a Giants fan caught the attention of Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika. With a runner in scoring position, one out, and a 9-2 score in the top of the eighth inning, a fan yelled at Mazeika.

The fan heckled Mazeika, and he replied with a resounding line drive double to the right that drove in J.D. Davis to further boost the already big lead. The pitch came from San Francisco Giants Jose Alvarez, who had just come into the game to relieve Mauricio Llovera.

The game ended with a score of 13-3 in favor of the New York Mets. It was Mazeika's only hit in the game, but it was certainly the last laugh, as he got the better of the heckling fan.

The win was credited to David Peterson after six innings of six strikeout work. The loss was credited to Alex Cobb, who issued six runs in six innings of work. The two teams met again yesterday in what was an early contender for the match of the year.

New York Mets vs San Francisco Giants 5/24/22: Early Match of the Year candidate?

Yesterday's game between the two squads ended with a total run count of 25. The Giants had a better start as they led the Mets 8-2 by the end of the sixth inning. But as many people know by now, the Mets' MO this year is to make close to impossible comebacks.

Francisco Lindor's two-run blast in the seventh inning trimmed the lead to four. In the top of the eighth, the Mets went on a salvo, scoring seven runs. Dominic Smith started it off with a single that drove in Jeff McNeil and Eduardo Escobar and moved Mark Canha to third.

Starling Marte singled to drive in a run. Francisco Lindor had a bases-clearing three-run triple. Pete Alonso followed with a crucial hit that gave the Mets' a three-run lead after his sacrifice fly to center drove in Lindor.

Man of the Match Joc Pederson then unleashed a bomb to McCovey Cove worth three runs to tie the score at 11. Brandon Nimmo responded in the top of the ninth with a sac fly that drove in Travis Jankowski and gave the Mets a precarious one-run lead.

Then, in the bottom of the ninth, red-hot Pederson singled to center field and drove in Yastrzemski to tie the game and move Darin Ruf to scoring position. Giants legend Brandon Crawford then delivered the coup de grâce when he singled to left field and brought home Darin Ruf for the win.

