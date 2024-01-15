Dylan Cease Trade: 3 reasons why the Yankees shouldn't move for coveted White Sox ace this offseason

With the majority of the free agency pitching options now taken, the New York Yankees are said to be interested in trading with the Chicago White Sox for Dylan Cease. While the Yankees agreed terms with Marcus Stroman to a two-year, $37 million deal, they are still looking for help pitching and reports suggest they are set on Cease.

While this could be a good trade for NY, there are also some concerns that the Yankees have to consider which may put them off making a move. Let's take a look at three:

3 reasons why the Yankees shouldn't trade for coveted White Sox pitcher, Dylan Cease

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Down year in 2023

Dylan Cease had a down year in 2023, finishing with a 4.58 ERA and the highest WHIP among AL starters at 1.42. This was a significant fall off from 2022, when he recorded a 2.20 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

While he was one of the three AL Cy Young Award finalists in 2022, there are obvious concerns about 2023. Whether this was a blip or the start of a decline is uncertain, and this could put the Yankees off.

#2, Cost to the Yankees' future

The Chicago White Sox avoided arbitration and Dylan Cease is set to earn $8 million in 2024. Multiple teams are chasing the pitcher, which means that the White Sox have a degree of leverage and can use it to cater a trade to their liking.

According to Bob Nightengale, the White Sox would want one of the Yankees' most exciting prospects, namely outfielder Spencer Jones or pitcher Chase Hampton:

"The Chicago White Sox’s asking price for ace Dylan Cease remains awfully strong: They are seeking prized Yankees outfield prospect Spencer Jones or right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton in their package."

This represents a high price for the Yankees' future and the consensus is that letting either of these prospects go would be a mistake.

#3, Too much risk

Combine points one and two and Dylan Cease becomes a risky trade. Cease is only 28 and will likely hit arbitration again in 2025, so he is a low-cost option in salary terms. However, after a down 2023 and coming at a high price in a trade, this could be a mistake.

Given that the Baltimore Orioles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds have been linked to Cease (albeit the last three with outside odds), the White Sox will likely get what they want in a trade.

Chicago's new general manager, Chirs Getz, already has a reputation for being deliberate and straightforward, and there is no reason to believe that will change here. If the Yankees want Cease, they will have to give the White Sox what they want and that might mean they make a mistake.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.