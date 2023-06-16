Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. might be one of the most electric players in the game. While the 25-year old's young career has taken a hit due to abiding injuries over the past two seasons, he continues to be seen as an agile and potent offensive asset.

A native of the Bahamas, Chisholm Jr had his breakout season with the Fish in 2021, after arriving in Miami via a trade a year earlier. The 2021 season saw Chisholm Jr. hit .248/.303/.425 with 18 home runs and 53 RBIs. He was also noted for his speed, stealing 23 bags and recording the fastest sprint time of any second baseman in the game.

Mike Petriello @mike_petriello Let's talk about this Jazz Chisholm Jr. catch for a minute. It doesn't look like it but it was a really spectacular play (25% catch prob).



Why? Because what you don't see on the broadcast here is ... Let's talk about this Jazz Chisholm Jr. catch for a minute. It doesn't look like it but it was a really spectacular play (25% catch prob). Why? Because what you don't see on the broadcast here is ... https://t.co/N67hkAMR4h

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Let's talk about this Jazz Chisholm Jr. catch for a minute. It doesn't look like it but it was a really spectacular play (25% catch prob). Why? Because what you don't see on the broadcast here is ..." - Mike Petriello

Injuries slowed down Chisholm Jr. in 2022, with back stress sidelining the star by late summer. However, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was able to manage 14 home runs and 45 RBIs in just 60 games.

A video has recently emerged of a Miami Marlins spring training pre-game interview with Jazz, In the video, a reporter from the Bat Boys YouTube channel asks Jazz which player would be his NBA comparison.

Without skipping a beat, Chisholm Jr. listed Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies. Morant, 23, is a former NCAA assists leader, and has been noted for his strong play as one of the NBA's brightest rising stars.

In the clip, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is sure to add "minus the guns." This was in reference to a clip shared by Morant in which the South Carolina-native displaying a gun at a Colorado nightclub following a loss to the Denver Nuggets. On June 16, 2023, it was announced that Morant would be banned from play for 25 games.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games to start the 2023-2024 season. ESPN Sources: The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games to start the 2023-2024 season. https://t.co/EGKRU7WqwO

"ESPN Sources: The NBA has suspended Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant 25 games to start the 2023-2024 season." - Adrian Wojnarowski

Jazz Chisholm has the power to surpass Morant with a good season

After Luis Arraez was acquired from the Minnesota Twins, Chisholm Jr. moved to the outfield to accomodate him. With 7 home runs and 16 RBIs in 39 games, Chisholm has the opportunity to overcome injuries this season and remind teammates, fans and the entire baseball world exactly what he is made of.

Poll : 0 votes