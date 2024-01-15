Ex-Mets star Yoenis Cespedes' $68,745 Alfa Romeo 4C is the perfect blend of power and Italian elegance

Yoenis Cespedes was a star for the New York Mets and the 38-year-old had a great career in the MLB. As such, Cespedes is no stranger to luxury and that was on display back in February 2016. Cespedes arrived early at training for a physical and photographs of his $68,745 Alfa Romeo 4C made the rounds on social media.

This model has a 237-horse power, turbo-four engine and can go 0-60 mph in 4.2 seconds, thus matching Cespedes' nickname of "The Power." But this car isn't just fast, it's stylish too and this was captured in the photos posted on X by MLB Netowrk's Anthony DiComo.

The car has won multiple awards, such as "Most Beautiful Machine in the Concept and Prototype Class" at the Concorso d’Elegance Villa d’Este in 2012. While $68,745 may seem a lot for a car, it pales in comparison to the price of many other models bought by MLB players.

Given Yoenis Cespedes' earnings, not just the New York Mets but throughout his career, this choice of vehicle suggests that elegance and style were key factors in this purchase.

Yoenis Cespedes' accolades, career earnings and net worth

Yoenis Cespedes became a free agent in the MLB back in 2011, after taking a speed boat to the Dominican Republic to defect from Cuba. This enabled him to sign a four, year, $36 million contract with the Oakland Athletics.

Cespedes played for nine seasons in the MLB, also suiting up for the Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers and New York Mets. He earned $130.143 million during his career (via Spotrac), with the bulk of that coming via the Mets ($97.930 million).

Cespedes has an estimated net worth of $60 Million (via Celebrity Net Worth), which was largely accumulated through his MLB contracts.

During his career, Cespedes was recognized for his talents and the two-time All-Star won a Gold Glove Award in 2015 and the Silver Slugger Award in 2016. Named to the All-World Baseball Classic Team in 2009, Cespedes called time on his career after the 2020 season.

