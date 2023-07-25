Fact Check: Did Cory Lidle die in flying mishap? Examining accident that claimed life of 34-year-old Yankees pitcher

On October 11, 2006, the sports world was shocked by the tragic death of Cory Lidle, a 35-year-old pitcher for the New York Yankees. The news of his passing came amidst initial reports of a "flying mishap", leaving many to speculate about the cause of the accident. In the years since the incident, several theories have emerged, prompting a thorough fact-checking process to uncover the truth behind Cory Lidle’s untimely demise.

Cory Lidle died in a plane accident on October 11, 2006.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Cory Lidle’s Accident

Cory Lidle was flying his Cirrus SR20 single-engine aircraft with his flight instructor, when the accident occurred. The plane departed Teterboro Airport in New Jersey and crashed into a residential building on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. Both Lidle and his instructor were killed in the crash, and there were no other casualties on the ground. The incident caused significant damage to the building and sparked widespread media coverage.

Cory Lidle’s accident. VIA - New York Times

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) conducted a detailed investigation into the crash to determine its cause. The final report, released in 2007, concluded that the accident was caused by a pilot error. The investigation revealed that Lidle attempted a high speed turn over the East River, misjudged the space available, and failed to execute the turn succesfully. This resulted in the plane colliding with the building.

The NTSB’s report pointed out that Lidle’s inexperience with the aircraft and limited training in handling such maneuvers played a significant role in the accident. While Cirrus SR20 is equipped with a parachute system designed to deploy in emergency situations, Lidle did not activate it before the crash. The report also highlighted concerns about the level of supervision provided by the flight instructor during the ill-fated flight.

Remembering Cory Lidle:

Cory Lidle’s tragic passing left a lasting impact on the baseball community, particularly among his teammates and fans. He was remembered as a dedicated athlete who brought enthusiasm and passion to the game. In the years following his death, various tributes and honors were paid to his memory.

Cory Lidle’s passing left a lasting impact on the baseball community,

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!