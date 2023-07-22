Which Rangers players have won the MVP award? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 22

Today's edition of the daily internet game MLB Immaculate Grid features Texas Rangers players who have won the MVP award. Here's a look at the correct answers for the July 22 edition of the game:

The final clue along the horizontal plane is a MVP winner, while the second clue along the vertical plane is a Texas Rangers player. Hence, the correct answer to the corresponding grid is the name of a player who has won the MVP award while playing for the Rangers.

While there have been several players who have won the MVP award in Texas Rangers history, the most recent player to do so is Josh Hamilton in 2010. Hamilton started his majot league career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2007 but was traded to the Rangers in 2008.

He went on to win the AL MVP award as well as ALCS MVP award in 2010. He also made five All-Star appearances and was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame after his retirement.

Other players who have also achieved the feat and will be a correct answer to the grid include Alex Rodriguez, Ivan Rodriguez and Juan Gonzalez.

Other Texas Rangers players who have won MVP award in MLB

While Josh Hamilton is the most recent Texas Rangers player to win the MVP award, the only player in franchise history to win the award twice is Juan Gonzalez in 1996 and 1998. Gonzalez played for the Rangers from 1989 to 1999 and was later inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.

Another big name in the MLB who has accomplished the feat is Alex Rodriguez. While Rodriguez reached the peak of his career with the New York Yankees, he spent three seasons with the Texas Rangers and won his first MVP award with them in 2003.

