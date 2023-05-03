Fact Check: Is Connor Wong related to Kolten Wong?

Connor Wong is a popular infielder and catcher for the Boston Red Sox. He shares a surname with Kolten Wong of the Seattle Mariners. Baseball fans often wonder if the two are related.

Despite sharing the same surname, Connor and Kolten Wong are from entirely different families and have no relation to one another.

Connor Wong was born on May 19, 1996, in Houston, Texas. He attended Pearland High School and played baseball at the University of Houston. He was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft. The Houston Cougars alumni played 28 games for Great Lakes Loons of the Class A Midwest League that year.

Wong was traded to the Boston Red Sox in a multiplayer deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers on February 10, 2020. He made his major league debut with the Red Sox on June 22, 2021. The Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-5. Wong came in as a pinch runner and scored a run.

Kolten Wong in Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners game

Veteran infielder Kolten Wong grew up in Hilo, Hawaii and has been playing in the majors since 2013. Wong spent his first eight seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before signing a two-year, $18 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers on February 5, 2021. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners on December 2, 2022. Wong has two siblings - Kean Wong and Kiani Wong.

Connor Wong's MLB career

Connor Wong in Toronto Blue Jays v Boston Red Sox game

Connor Wong has come a long way since making his MLB debut with the Boston Red Sox. He spent the majority of the 2021 season with Boston's Triple-A affiliate, the Worcester Red Sox.He hit his first major league home run against Texas Rangers pitcher A.J. Alexy at Fenway Park on September 2, 2022.

Wong made the team out of Spring Training as a back-up catcher and hasn't looked back. The 27-year old has posted a .290/.353/.516 slash line with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 23 games this season.

