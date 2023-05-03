Who are Connor Wong's parents? Red Sox catcher's family life explored

Connor Wong, a catcher, made his major league debut with the Boston Red Sox this past season, continuing a family history. He is his family's second player in MLB.

Conner was motivated to play baseball by his father. Matt Maysey, Wong's stepfather, pitched for the Montreal Expos in 1992 and Milwaukee Brewers in 1993. Over two major league seasons, he pitched 24 and a third innings. In 11 minor league seasons from 1985 to 1996, he has a 4.14 ERA.

Rick Wong, a construction engineer who worked in Dubai, is Wong's biological father. His mother, Rachel Maysey, has more than 23 years of experience teaching special education to students in fifth and sixth grades.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Wong played baseball while attending Pearland High School in Pearland, Texas. As a shortstop in 2014, he received all-state recognition.

Wong chose to attend the University of Houston, where he joined the Cougars' baseball team.Wong started catching full-time during his junior year at Houston in 2017 and was chosen by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third round of the MLB draft.

Wong was acquired by the Boston Red Sox in a trade on February 10, 2020.

Red Sox @RedSox The #RedSox today traded OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price along with cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs, and C/INF Connor Wong. The #RedSox today traded OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price along with cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs, and C/INF Connor Wong.

The #RedSox today traded OF Mookie Betts and LHP David Price along with cash considerations to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for OF Alex Verdugo, INF Jeter Downs, and C/INF Connor Wong. - redsox

Catcher Connor Wong of the Boston Red Sox accomplishes an impossible feat

On Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park, Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong doubled. He blasted two home runs for the Boston Red Sox, including a game-tying solo drive in the eighth that gave them a 7-6 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays.

CONNOR WONG.HAVE A NIGHT. - Redsox

In the second, Wong also hit a double that landed barely within the yellow line at the top of the renowned left-field wall of Fenway Park.

Since the game against the Guardians, Connor Wong has hit three home runs in as many days. This four-hit effort should increase his confidence as he has only ever reached the finals once.

Poll : 0 votes