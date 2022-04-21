Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions April 20, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Today, the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox have game two of their three-game series. Boston stole the first game last night in a 2-1 victory; a sacrifice fly by Connor Wong was the difference-maker.

Jose Berrios will be taking the mound for Toronto tonight, and he will be battling Nick Pivetta. Neither right-hander has been impressive this season, as both are averaging almost one run for every inning pitched.

Berrios is coming off an impressive year in which he was traded midseason. He finished last season with a 3.89 ERA and a WHIP just above 1. However, he didn't make it out of the first inning in his first start of this season. Berrios surrendered three hits, two walks, and four runs in one-third of an inning pitched. Here's hoping tonight is different.

Nick Pivetta has never been referred to as an ace in the major leagues, but he is coming off of his best year. Pitching in the two spot of the rotation while Sale is out, Pivetta doesn't need to be a stud.

Boston will be looking for Pivetta to eat some innings and keep opponents to four runs or less.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Match Details

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Fenway Park, Boston, Massachusetts

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Betting Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under Blue Jays -120 -1.5 (+130) Over 9 (-105) Red Sox +100 +1.5 (-150) Under 9 (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Best Picks

With the way these two hurlers are dealing, a run scored in the first inning has to be the bet of the day. Both teams will likely score, but keep it simple and take the free money of over .5 runs.

A Run To Be Scored In The First Inning (-114)

Vlad Guerrero Jr. is trying to hit a home run for each of the five boroughs of NYC.Make that on the night.

"Vlad Guerrero Jr. is trying to hit a home run for each of the five boroughs of NYC. Make that 3 on the night." - @ The Athletic MLB

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the hottest hitters in baseball, and Fenway Park has some of the shortest fences in the major leagues. Guerrero will not leave Boston without hitting a home run.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Hit A Home Run (+330)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Boston Red Sox Predictions

The American League East will be a dogfight this year. Currently, the Yankees, Red Sox, and Blue Jays are tied for first place, with the Rays just half a game behind. This will make division games extremely important. Whichever starter can find their stuff today will win this game. As far as who that will be, well, that's a coinflip. The best bet on this game is the over.

Over 9 Runs (-105)

