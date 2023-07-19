Fact Check: Is Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias related to Orioles infielder Ramon Urias? Links between MLB players explored

Julio Urias, the ace pitcher from the LA Dodgers is not related to Infielder Ramon Urias. Despite both of them coming from Mexico and having the same last name, both ballplayers do not share a known familiar connection. However, there is a familial connection between Ramon and another MLB player - his younger brother Luis Urias. Luis is a 25-year-old shortstop for the Milwaukee Brewers. The Urias brothers keep in close contact and are proud to be two siblings on active MLB rosters.

Julio Urias is not related to infielder Ramon Urias.

The discussion of Mexican players in MLB is ongoing, with Mexico’s potential plans to present a franchise in the league. Currently, Mexican-born players make up a small percentage of active MLB rosters, with only 12 players compared to other Latin American countries. Ramon Urias and his brother Luis, along with Dodger’s Julio Urias, stand out as representatives of Mexican talent in MLB.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How have both Julio Urias and Ramon Urias performed in the MLB?

Last year, Julio Urias became the 70th Mexican player to appear in 100 MLB games. He achieved this milestone during the Dodger’s game against the New York Yankees.

According to reports, Ramon Urias, despite not being related to Julio, feels privileged to be a regular part of the Orioles’ starting lineup. He aims to contribute to a winning team and appreciated the support of Orioles fans. Ramon continues to work hard to improve his performance and has shown promising results in recent games.

Ramon Urias feels privileged to be a part of the Orioles active roster.

Mexican heritage is something the Urias brothers and Julio take pride in, especially when playing in cities with large Mexican communities like Los Angeles and New York. They appreciates the support from Mexican fans during games, and his presence in the MLB reflects the talent and potential of Mexican baseball players.

Julio Urías and Ramón Urías are not related, the Urías family has two representatives in Major League Baseball - Ramon and Luis. Ramón Urías continues to work hard to contribute to the Baltimore Orioles, and his achievements reflect the growing presence of Mexican players in the MLB.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault