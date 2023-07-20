Fact check: Was Bryce Harper playing with sickness in game vs Brewers? Exploring reason for Phillies star's nonchalant at bat

Many fans were perplexed by Bryce Harper's bizarre at-bat on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Brewers. A strange strikeout in the sixth inning was part of Harper's 1-for-4 performance in the contest as the Brewers defeated Harper's Philadelphia Phillies 5-3.

Harper, a right fielder and designated hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies, was sick with a cold on Tuesday night. By Wednesday afternoon, he had lost his voice.

The PGL crew has some thoughts on Bryce Harper's strange at-bat in the 6th: "Hit the damn thing out of the park!"The PGL crew has some thoughts on Bryce Harper's strange at-bat in the 6th: pic.twitter.com/bECDnwTSlV

In his at-bat against Milwaukee reliever Hoby Milner, Harper showed a perplexing lack of effort as he struck out looking without even attempting to swing. Fans were perplexed by Harper's seeming lack of effort and reacted on social media.

“He just stuck to a game plan and credit to him for sticking to it, I guess.” The content you all crave: Hoby Milner discussing the strange at-bat against Bryce Harper in which he took six pitches the entire way en route to a punchout looking.“He just stuck to a game plan and credit to him for sticking to it, I guess.” pic.twitter.com/bS07xtzGQP

Bryce Harper's accolades and accomplishments

Harper, one of the most highly anticipated draft picks in recent memory, has been described as a "five-tool player." In the 2010 MLB draft, the Nationals picked Harper as the first overall choice. On April 28, 2012, at the age of 19, he made his MLB debut with the Nationals. Harper was chosen for the 2012 All-Star Game, making him the youngest position player to participate in an All-Star Game.

Harper shared the NL lead in home runs in 2015 and earned the National League (NL) Rookie of the Year Award in 2012. He was selected as the National League Most Valuable Player for 2015 by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, and at the age of 22, he became the youngest MLB player to receive the honor.

Bryce signed the most expensive contract in the history of North American sports, a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies during the 2018–19 offseason. With the Phillies, he earned the NL MVP award for the second time in 2021.

