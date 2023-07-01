Fact Check: Was Bryce Harper's car stolen by Philadelphia Phillies fans? Examining viral claim on Twitter

Social Media has been abuzz with a viral claim suggesting that Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper had his car stolen by fans after a game. The claim gained traction after a TikTok video surfaced, showing Harper surrounded by police officers. Another video alleged that Harper’s family had been involved in a car accident. However, before jumping to conclusions, let’s examine the availabe information:

Edge Of Philly Sports @EOPsports Bryce Harper allegedly had his car stolen last night after the Phillies game, spectators say they saw a car pull suspiciously fast out of the lot before he arrived to find his car missing. Bryce Harper allegedly had his car stolen last night after the Phillies game, spectators say they saw a car pull suspiciously fast out of the lot before he arrived to find his car missing. https://t.co/FWdJwqPynI

Evidence for Bryce Harper’s alleged car theft.

One argument against the claim is the tight security measures in Phillies’ ballpark, Citizens Bank Park. It is highly unlikely that someone unrelated to the team could steal Bryce Harper’s car without detection, considering the surveillance and multiple checkpoints. Additionally, it’s worth noting that another player’s car was stolen earlier this year, but it was not at the stadium.

Devine Sports Gospel @DevineGospel Bryce Harper requesting a trade to San Diego after some Philly fan stole his car?



You heard it here first! Bryce Harper requesting a trade to San Diego after some Philly fan stole his car?You heard it here first! https://t.co/mxXRgZ2JL5

On the other hand, the video mentioned in the claim implies that Harper left the stadium abruptly to attent to his family after an apparent accident. However, without sufficient coroborating evidence, it is premature to draw a definitive conclusion.

As of now, there is no official confirmation or denial of the incident. It remains unclear whether Harper’s car was indeed stolen or if he left the stadium due to a family emergency. It is anticipated that Phillies’ manager, Rob Thomson, may address the situation in the near future, providing more clarity.

While speculating on the matter can be entertaining, it is essential to approach such claims with caution. We should await official statements or reliable reports before drawing any definitive conclusions. Jumping to hasty judgments can perpetuate misinformation and harm reputations.

The reason behind Phillies’s star Bryce Harper leaving the stadium abruptly are still unknown. Some claims point at a car theft, while more serious claims point at a possible family car accident. Without any evidence, news should be taken with meassure.

In the meantime, let’s hope for a swift resolution to this incident. If it turns out to be a case of car theft, we can perhaps find humor in the situation, wondering if Bryce Harper’s vehicle was indeed taken by Philadelphia Phillies fans. However, an unfortunate event like an accident involving his family should be taken more seriously and respecfully.

