Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter (so far) Bryce Harper told reporters that he is "pretty close" to being able to play first base for the team. Harper has been recovering from Tommy John surgery last season.

Harper, a right fielder by trade, has not yet been able to play anywhere in the field defensively as his elbow heals.

Matt Gelb @MattGelb Bryce Harper is back in the lineup as DH. He’s “pretty close” to playing first base, Rob Thomson said. Might be this weekend. Seranthony Domínguez threw to hitters in a live BP session. Rhys Hoskins has a mustache.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Word that Bryce Harper is close to at least playing first base is exciting to Philadelphia Phillies fans. His move to first base would open up the DH position for Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber, who swings some heavy lumber as a constant power threat, has struggled while playing in the outfield this season.

First baseman Darick Hall, who has also been injured this season, has struggled at the plate, batting just .211 with one home run in 12 games.

Joel Henard @JoelHenard Matt Gelb @MattGelb Bryce Harper is back in the lineup as DH. He’s “pretty close” to playing first base, Rob Thomson said. Might be this weekend. Seranthony Domínguez threw to hitters in a live BP session. Rhys Hoskins has a mustache. Excited to see how this goes! twitter.com/MattGelb/statu…

It's been just over two months since Bryce Harper returned to the Philadelphia Phillies lineup. The two-time National League MVP had Tommy John surgery performed on his right elbow on Nov. 23, 2022.

Harper was back playing after just 160 days of recovery time. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he broke an MLB record for the fastest recovery from Tommy John surgery, returning to the game after just 160 days. The former record was held by St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tony Womack, who returned to game action 182 days after the procedure in 2004.

Mike @hammerito Matt Gelb @MattGelb Bryce Harper is back in the lineup as DH. He’s “pretty close” to playing first base, Rob Thomson said. Might be this weekend. Seranthony Domínguez threw to hitters in a live BP session. Rhys Hoskins has a mustache. we are so back twitter.com/MattGelb/statu…

Bryce Harper has been limited to DH duties in his 56 games back with the Philadelphia Phillies. His elbow will not be ready to handle the stress of throwing from the outfield for some time.

As the DH, Harper is hitting .280 with three home runs and 23 RBIs, as well as 33 runs and five stolen bases.

Chris Shepherd @ChrisShepherd Matt Gelb @MattGelb Bryce Harper is back in the lineup as DH. He’s “pretty close” to playing first base, Rob Thomson said. Might be this weekend. Seranthony Domínguez threw to hitters in a live BP session. Rhys Hoskins has a mustache. Good news for Phillies after Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch July 8th vs. Marlins twitter.com/MattGelb/statu…

Erik.T @Erik_G_T Matt Gelb @MattGelb Bryce Harper is back in the lineup as DH. He’s “pretty close” to playing first base, Rob Thomson said. Might be this weekend. Seranthony Domínguez threw to hitters in a live BP session. Rhys Hoskins has a mustache. Some guys need rehab more than others twitter.com/mattgelb/statu…

Harper is in his fifth season with the Phillies. He has played 12 MLB seasons in all, the first seven coming with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals selected him first overall in the 2010 draft, and he had six All-Star seasons in Washington before signing a 13-year, $330 million free-agent contract with Philadelphia.

Bryce Harper is the heartbeat of the Philadelphia Phillies

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies slides as he advances to third base.

Harper is not only a superstar talent-wise, but his style of play and leadership make him the unquestioned leader of the Phillies. Philadelphia heads into its series with the San Diego Padres at 48-41, 12 games behind the division-leading Atlanta Braves in the National League East race, but just one-half game behind the San Francisco Giants for the final NL wild-card spot.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault