Fact Check: Was Ji-Hwan Bae suspended by MLB for assaulting his girlfriend?

Ji-Hwan Bae may have been a relative unknown before the start of the season, however, the 23-year-old has quickly become a fan favorite among Pittsburgh Pirates fans. The versatile defender, who can play in both the infield and outfield, has endeared himself to fans thanks to his exciting play on both sides of the plate.

Adam Perry @deathorglory80 It's been over a week and it still feels unreal that Ji-Hwan Bae made this catch at Fenway Park. This kid is exciting at the plate and on the field and it's gonna be a fun year for #Pittsburgh #Pirates fans. It's been over a week and it still feels unreal that Ji-Hwan Bae made this catch at Fenway Park. This kid is exciting at the plate and on the field and it's gonna be a fun year for #Pittsburgh #Pirates fans. https://t.co/J6REyKqZoA

"It's been over a week and it still feels unreal that Ji-Hwan Bae made this catch at Fenway Park. This kid is exciting at the plate and on the field and it's gonna be a fun year for #Pittsburgh #Pirates fans." - @deathorglory80

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Not only has his exciting play on the field drawn praise from fans, but he has also garnered an ever-growing fanbase because of his appearance. His smile and thick head of hair have not gone noticed among fans, with many fans taking to Twitter to gush over the young baseballer.

"i need you all to know that i have a HUGE crush on Ji-hwan Bae" - @pinkhaired_grl

That being said, the other side of Twitter has been sure to bring up Bae's life before the MLB. The Pirates' utilityman has a controversial history due to a domestic violence suspension when he was 19 years old.

In 2019, the Commissioner's Office suspended Ji-Hwan for 30 games for a violation of the Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy.

The punishment stemmed from an incident on New Year's Eve in 2017 in Bae's native South Korea. A South Korean court found the then-19-year-old guilty of assaulting his then-girlfriend Seul-Gi Kim, who said Bae choked and kicked her that night. The allegations first arose when Kim posted Instagram pictures of bruises she said were caused by Bae.

Andersen Pickard @AndersenPickard MLB commish Manfred announced today that Pittsburgh #Pirates minor-leaguer Ji-Hwan Bae has been suspended without pay for thirty games, effective as of April 18, 2019, for violating the Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. MLB commish Manfred announced today that Pittsburgh #Pirates minor-leaguer Ji-Hwan Bae has been suspended without pay for thirty games, effective as of April 18, 2019, for violating the Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

"MLB commish Manfred announced today that Pittsburgh #Pirates minor-leaguer Ji-Hwan Bae has been suspended without pay for thirty games, effective as of April 18, 2019, for violating the Minor League Baseball Player Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy." - @AndersenPickard

“I don't think the punishment is enough,” Kim told The Athletic. “It's too weak, compared to my suffering. I honestly want (the Pirates) to release him." Kim continued, saying she had to be prescribed sleeping pills to deal with lingering trauma from the incident.

A look at Ji-Hwan Bae's 2023 season so far

The former member of the Atlanta Braves and current member of the Pittsburgh Pirates has been one of the most exciting players for the Buccos this season. Through 15 games, Bae has hit .220 with 2 home runs, 8 RBIs, and 5 stolen bases.

In the wake of the injury to Oneil Cruz, fans have been treated to the emergence of the South Korean sensation. While his batting average has not been spectacular, his other skills have helped him become beloved among fans.

Poll : 0 votes