Fact Check: Why were Angel Perdomo and Derek Shelton suspended? Pirates pitcher and coach punished for actions vs Padres

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be without pitcher Angel Perdomo and coach Derek Shelton for their next game as the two have been suspended following Tuesday night's 5-1 loss to the San Diego Padres.

The incident which led to the suspensions came in the bottom of the 7th inning when Perdomo was believed to have intentionally hit Padres third baseman Manny Machado with a pitch. As a result, Perdomo received a three-game suspension, with Pirates manager Derek Shelton receiving one game.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_



Perdomo has been ejected Angel Perdomo drills Manny Machado with a 98 mph fastball after he gave up a home run and Manny did not like itPerdomo has been ejected pic.twitter.com/YlzwVMXi55

"Angel Perdomo drills Manny Machado with a 98 mph fastball after he gave up a home run and Manny did not like it. Perdomo has been ejected" - @TalkinBaseball_

The intentional beaning of Manny Machado came following a home run by star Juan Soto. Perdomo felt that the young outfielder has admired his home run longer than normal, and opted to take out his frustration on Machado. Perdomo's method of venting his frustration came in the form of a 98 mph fastball to Machado's left arm.

Both Angel Perdomo and Derek Shelton decided not to appeal the decision, and are not set to be present during Thursday's series finale between Pittsburgh and San Diego. Shelton will return to the Pirates dugout for Friday's opener against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Perdomo remaining out of action until Sunday.

Mark Feinsand @Feinsand Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Manny Machado on Tuesday night. In addition, Pirates manager Derek Shelton has received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions.

"Pirates pitcher Angel Perdomo has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Manny Machado on Tuesday night. In addition, manager Derek Shelton has received a one-game suspension and a fine as a result of Perdomo’s actions." - @Feinsand

For Thursday's game, in the wake of Derek Shelton's suspension, bench coach Don Kelly will step in as the club's manager. As for the absence of Perdomo on the roster, Pittsburgh cannot recall a player to replace him, so they will be a man down until he is reinstated.

The Pittsburgh Pirates could be sellers at the trade deadline

The suspensions of Angel Perdomo and Derek Shelton are not the only piece of business that the Pittsburgh front office will need to deal with this week. The MLB Trade Deadline is rapidly approaching and the team will need to decide what to do with some of their veteran talent.

Players such as David Bednar and Mitch Keller are among their two most sought-after pieces, with teams reportedly inquiring about the two pitchers. It's unclear how the team will approach both players, however, they should have plenty of suitors if the pair is made available.